OnePlus Nord update optimizes camera performance: Check details

The highlight of the mid-range smartphone from the company is likely the design. OnePlus Nord offers a premium experience in a mid-range smartphone. The company has added glass on the front and back of the device with plastic frame featuring a metallic finish.

The OnePlus Nord was finally made official yesterday, and is currently the cheapest 5G phone in India. The device is yet to go on sale in the country, and it has already started receiving a software update. The Chinese company has rolled out an OxygenOS 10.5.1 update, which improves the camera performance of the OnePlus Nord. As per the changelog, the latest over-the-air update is a 103MB in size. Also Read - OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features of the smartphone

The update is not very huge in size, but it is nice to see OnePlus rapidly releasing updates for its more affordable phone too. The changelog mentions that the update optimizes video calling performance. It improved depth sensor effect and indoor image quality as well. After downloading the update, the OnePlus Nord users will also witness better power efficiency for shooting 4K at 60fps. Also Read - OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990; check details

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

The company has done overall camera improvements as improved system stability too. The changelog doesn’t mention any other improvements or features. Besides, the OnePlus Nord was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 24,999. This price is for the base 6GB RAM = 64GB storage variant. The phone is also offered in 8GB RAM + 64GB storage model for Rs 27,999. The 12GB RAM configuration is priced at Rs 29,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord First Impressions: Possibly the Thor to electrify the mid-range

In addition, the device will go on sale starting from August 4, 2020 (the base model will land in September). We also get some information regarding the launch offers. These offers include benefits worth Rs 6,000 for Jio users and Rs 2,000 off on the purchase for America Express Card users and no-cost EMI offers. The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch FluidAMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU. We get a quad-camera setup and a dual-camera setup on the front. The rear camera features a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor with a Dual-LED flash unit. We also get an ultra-wide-angle lens with an 8-megapixel sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 5-megapixel depth camera.

Features OnePlus Nord Price 24999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-16.36 centimeters (6.44 inches)-2400×1080 pixels 408ppi Internal Memory 6GB+64GB Rear Camera 48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens Front Camera 32MP with Sony IMX616 + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens – Front Battery 4115 mAh