OnePlus Nord launched few weeks back and already users have complained about issues. And this week, another issue has popped up on the internet. Many users have talked about issues with Bluetooth connectivity on the Nord. Apparently, the phone disconnects from paired device without any warning. They also mentioned the device is picking unstable Bluetooth connection. Also Read - OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme: Entry-level smartphone with low-end specs

Users have shared their grievances on multiple forums, but they are yet to officially hear from OnePlus. They have mentioned that connection with wireless headphone or another phone barely lasts for few minutes. Because of which, they are not able to listen to music or transfer file between devices. Also Read - OnePlus Watch coming soon, could feature Wear OS and Snapdragon 4100 chip

Nord is the affordable 5G phone from the brand that has launched with a lot of expectations. But the initial period since its launch has raised concerns for users and the brand. And while OnePlus has yet to acknowledge the issue, we’re hoping they quickly roll out a fix for the concerned issue. Also Read - Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon to take on OnePlus Nord?

OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update improves camera

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving a new Oxygen OS software update. It bumps the software version to 10.5.5 and brings a few improvements and fixes. After downloading the update, the OnePlus Nord users should witness improvement in color accuracy and clarity by the macro camera.

As per the changelog, the update even improves image clarity of the dual punch front camera. It enables better selfies in low light conditions. The company has also improved the “volume adjustment interface” in the system. The newly released software update fixes the system reboot issue when free-form is enabled on the OnePlus Nord. Previously, users reported that the OnePlus Notes was always running in the background.

With this update, the company has solved this issue, as per the changelog. The general power consumption has also been lowered. OnePlus is saying that it has made the charging experience better. The update is being rolled out to a limited number of users. The broader rollout will begin once OnePlus is sure that there are no bugs.

