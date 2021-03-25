comscore OnePlus Nord users in India receive Android 11 based OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update
OnePlus Nord users in India receive Android 11 based OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update based on Android 11 globally. The update brings several bug fixes and the March 2021 security patch.

OnePlus Nord 5G update

OnePlus Nord received the update for Android 11 earlier this month but it had come with several bugs. The company later addressed the issues and released the OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update, which did fix some of the problems but not all of them. To further resolve bugs and offer an enhanced user experience, OnePlus has now released the OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update based on Android 11. It brings along several bug fixes and the March 2021 security patch. Also Read - OnePlus 8T price in India slashed, 8GB RAM model now starts at Rs 40,499

The company announced in its official OnePlus forum that the OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update is being rolled out to every user in India, Europe and other global markets. Also Read - OnePlus Watch makes its official entry: Here's a look at its top features

To upgrade your OnePlus Nord to the latest Oxygen OS version just head over to the Settings menu > System > System updates. Ensure to connect your smartphone to a stable WiFi network before installing the update. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro's first software released: The update brings new features, improvements

OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update: Bug fixes and more

To recollect, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer previously paused the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update on OnePlus Nord. This is after some users complained about facing app crashes and other issues.

While the OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 released earlier this month was aimed at fixing those issues but it didn’t resolve all issues. The latest OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update fixes further problems.

OnePlus Nord 5G update

As per the latest changelog shared by OnePlus on its forum the recent update brings March 2021 Android security patch and improves power consumption. It further fixes the issue of delayed display of incoming calls when charging faced by some users in India.

The changelog states that the update resolves the issue causing the Privacy Policy page to display abnormally when the device is in Dark Mode. Additionally, the OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update addresses some issues with the Calculator app that were causing the results and the button sizes to display abnormally.

The latest update for the Nord comes with OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01DA build number in India. For European market, the update comes with OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01BA build while the global update comes with OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01AA build.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2021 9:56 AM IST

