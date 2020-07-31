comscore OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
News

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

News

Some owners of the new OnePlus Nord phone complained about the issues on Reddit and the OnePlus Community forums.

  • Updated: July 31, 2020 4:50 PM IST
OnePlus Nord Review (1)

The OnePlus Nord was unveiled last week after many months of anticipation around. However, within a week of its debut in the market, users who got hold of the smartphone early are now experiencing some problems with its AMOLED screen. Also Read - OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

Some owners of the new OnePlus Nord phone complained about the issues on Reddit and the OnePlus Community forums. Most of them described the same problem that affects color tint when the brightness is below 25 percent. This reminds us of the “green tint” issue on the OnePlus 8 Pro which was reported shortly after its launch. The company later fixed the issue via an OxygenOS update. Also Read - OnePlus Buds early access sale today; check price, features and specifications

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

However, it appears that this time there will be no fix via software. According to 9to5Google, OnePlus has said that the color tint at low brightness levels is typical of all OLED screens, and it varies from several different types of display. Also Read - OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan explains how the community plays a key role for the company

OnePlus’ statement on the issue

“OnePlus Nord comes with a high-quality 90Hz AMOLED display. Under specific low-brightness circumstances, slight screen discoloration may occur due to the AMOLED screen’s properties – this is characteristic of all OLED screens, and the degree of discoloration will vary depending on other screen properties.” “This is not a quality issue and will not affect daily use or screen durability. OnePlus will continue to seek cutting-edge display technologies and strive to deliver the best possible user experience.”

This is true, at least to some extent. However, that can be a real problem if your unit is heavily affected. So, at least to this point, the company doesn’t seem to see this as a serious on-screen issue. In that case, you’ll have to turn up the brightness or learn to live with it. unless OnePlus offers some kind of replacement.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 31, 2020 4:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 31, 2020 4:50 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
News
OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

News

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

News

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

News

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

News

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India
OnePlus Buds early access sale today

News

OnePlus Buds early access sale today
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

हिंदी समाचार

Honor MagicBook 15 नोटबुक फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर और वेबकैम के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Nokia Smart TV 65 इंच दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ हुई लॉन्च, इतनी है कीमत

शाओमी का दमदार स्मार्टफोन Redmi K30 Ultra 5G हुआ स्पॉट, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Oppo ने भारत में 14,990 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च की Oppo Watch, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Oppo Reno 4 Pro भारत में 4 बैक कैमरा के साथ Rs 34,990 में लॉन्च, 5 August से सेल, 36 मिनट में हो जाता है फुल चार्ज

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
News
OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs
TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

News

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years
OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

News

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India
Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers