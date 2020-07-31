OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

The OnePlus Nord was unveiled last week after many months of anticipation around. However, within a week of its debut in the market, users who got hold of the smartphone early are now experiencing some problems with its AMOLED screen. Also Read - OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

Some owners of the new OnePlus Nord phone complained about the issues on Reddit and the OnePlus Community forums. Most of them described the same problem that affects color tint when the brightness is below 25 percent. This reminds us of the “green tint” issue on the OnePlus 8 Pro which was reported shortly after its launch. The company later fixed the issue via an OxygenOS update. Also Read - OnePlus Buds early access sale today; check price, features and specifications

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

However, it appears that this time there will be no fix via software. According to 9to5Google, OnePlus has said that the color tint at low brightness levels is typical of all OLED screens, and it varies from several different types of display. Also Read - OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan explains how the community plays a key role for the company

OnePlus’ statement on the issue

“OnePlus Nord comes with a high-quality 90Hz AMOLED display. Under specific low-brightness circumstances, slight screen discoloration may occur due to the AMOLED screen’s properties – this is characteristic of all OLED screens, and the degree of discoloration will vary depending on other screen properties.” “This is not a quality issue and will not affect daily use or screen durability. OnePlus will continue to seek cutting-edge display technologies and strive to deliver the best possible user experience.”

This is true, at least to some extent. However, that can be a real problem if your unit is heavily affected. So, at least to this point, the company doesn’t seem to see this as a serious on-screen issue. In that case, you’ll have to turn up the brightness or learn to live with it. unless OnePlus offers some kind of replacement.