OnePlus has launched its first-ever pair of Nord earphones in India at a price of Rs 799. The highlights of these earphones include 9.2 mm dynamic drivers, inline mic and button controls and magnetic clips. These earphones can be used in smartphones that feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Also Read - Vivo Y35 alternatives: Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 5G and more

As per the company, “The design will resemble the community-favourite OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Series with a smooth black finish, complemented by striking red accents for the classic OnePlus look.” Also Read - OnePlus Nord wired 3.5mm earphones price leaked before tomorrow's launch

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones pricing, availability

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones are launched in India at Rs 799. The earphones come in a black classic colour that has red accents. The design resembles OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Series. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band and more, tipped to launch in India soon

The earphones will go on sale in India on September 1 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and other offline partner stores including Reliance Digital & MyJio, Croma, Poorvika, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales and more.

Plug into your world with the all-new OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones. Open Sale starts on 1st September. Get Notified Now: https://t.co/qeZWDarTPh pic.twitter.com/PkQtHONocg — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 27, 2022

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones specifications, features

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones come with support for 3.5mm wired connectivity. They come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and look similar to the company’s OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband. The Nord earphones come with a microphone and physical buttons for volume, and other tasks.

As per the company, “The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones feature an inline mic and button controls which give users total mastery over calls, multimedia, and the ability to manage voice assistant at the click of a button.”

Additionally, the earphones also come with magnets that can help with portability and prevent tangling to an extent. As soon as the magnets are stuck, the music will stop, just like the Bullets Z neckband design and unclipping the earphones will resume the paused track.

OnePlus also packs three pairs of silicon ear tips along with earphones so that users can use them at their convenience. If the earphones fit snugly, they will experience a better listening experience.