OnePlus Nord not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

The OnePlus Nord/Z is one of the most anticipated smartphones right now. Expected to launch in July 2020, there have been plenty of leaks around the phone speculating at specifications from the chipset in use to the camera setups on the back and front. One of these recent leaks also suggested that the upcoming mid-range OnePlus phone could be a rebadged Oppo smartphone.

The phone put under the crosshairs was the upcoming Oppo Reno 4. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also recently that he will be moving back to Oppo, further fueling the rumor. However, a recent tweet from reliable Tipster Max J has revealed that this is not the case.



The tweet says that the OnePlus Nord/ OnePlus Z will not "just" be a rebranded Oppo Reno 4. The information could be interpreted in two ways. The first is that the OnePlus Nord/Z is a fresh new device, which is the likely meaning. Alternatively, the tweet could mean that the OnePlus phone is a rebadged Oppo Reno 4 with some tweaks and improvements, hence the "Not just". Apart from this, the tweet also states that the OnePlus Nord/Z will feature an AMOLED display panel, clarifying that an LCD/IPS display is not in use. This display will also feature support for a higher refresh rate, adds the tweet.

Because there seems to be a high request for it: 1. The device is NOT just a rebranded Reno4 2. The device uses a high refresh rate AMOLED panel and NOT LCD/IPS — Max J. (@MaxJmb) June 29, 2020

OnePlus Nord: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord/Z could be priced under the Rs 25,000 price bracket. The device could get a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with AMOLED panel. The company has also added support for the 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It will feature a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor.

The phone is said to launch with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It could also be available with a separate 12GB RAM variant. The company’s upcoming Z lineup will come with support for 5G connectivity. There could be a punch-hole camera design on the front where the dual sensors will be placed. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

