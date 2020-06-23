OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will be launching a new “affordable” smartphone series in India. The Chinese company has revealed that the new low-budget OnePlus phones will first be introduced in Europe and India. It is also planning to launch affordable smartphones in North America, but in the near future. This information comes directly from the OnePlus forum.

“As we have always done when we try something new, we are going to start relatively small with this new product line by first introducing it in Europe and India,” OnePlus CEO Pete au said. This is great news for those who have been waiting for budget OnePlus phones. Also, it seems that the company would launch cheaper OnePlus phones on July 10 (rumored), as the brand has started teasing the launch. In case you are unaware, the brand usually unveils a few features ahead of the launch period.

The post also mentions that the upcoming OnePlus phones will offer premium, flagship experience. This further suggests that the company might not compromise features in a big way. The brand is expected to offer 30W fast charging, 5G support with the new devices. There is a possibility that the phone could either be called OnePlus Z or Nord. It is rumored to be priced under the Rs 25,000 price bracket in India.

Leaked specifications of upcoming phone

The OnePlus Z is said to feature 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage along with a separate 12GB RAM variant. Similar to the OnePlus 8 series, the Z lineup will come with support for 5G connectivity. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup along with a punch-hole camera design on the front. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and could come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

It will feature a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor. The device could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with AMOLED panel. The company has also added support for the 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.