OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

The second quarter of 2020 saw smartphone makers accumulating massive losses due to the COVID-19 lockdown. With the government opening up the markets steadily, OnePlus came up dominating the premium smartphone space in this quarter. The data comes from Counterpoint research's study of the smartphone market in Q2 2020. Samsung followed in the second spot while Apple sat in the third position.

The study found OnePlus dominating the premium smartphone segment with its OnePlus 8 handset. It was announced in April globally but sales started only a few months ago owing to the lockdown. Along with the OnePlus 7T, the company managed to gain a market share of 29 per cent overall. The OnePlus 7T got a price cut before the OnePlus 8 series was announced.

OnePlus did well

Its flagship OnePlus 8 Pro grabbed the second position in the ultra-premium smartphone space (higher than Rs 45,000). Both the OnePlus 8 series devices are 5G smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 865 chip. The starting price for these 2020 premium phones comes to Rs 41,999. Along with these, the OnePlus 7T remained a popular choice under Rs 40,000. The phone was launched last year and has premium features such as a 90Hz display, triple cameras and fast charging.

Samsung came in at a close second overall with its A series and S series phones. The Galaxy A71 worked wonder for Samsung, becoming third-highest selling premium phone. The Galaxy S20 Ultra also sold highly in the ultra-premium segment. The study says that Samsung’s discounts on the Galaxy S20 series as well as a couple of other programs helped the company stay afloat.

Apple sits at third spot

Apple sits in the third position, dominating the ultra-premium segment with its iPhone 11, beating the OnePlus 8 Pro. The iPhone 11 wrapped the top five selling premium smartphones in Q2 2020. What’s surprising is the iPhone SE 2020 taking the fourth spot in the table. The iPhone SE was launched during the closing stages of the lockdown, marking Apple’s return to the sub-Rs 45,000 segment. Starting at a price of Rs 42,999, the iPhone SE offers flagship specifications at an accessible price.

With reports of Apple now manufacturing the iPhone 11 in India, there are expectations of Apple reducing the prices. The iPhone 11 is currently its flagship smartphone offering most of the bells and whistles one expects from a premium smartphone. Apple is also selling the 2018 iPhone XR as another offering in the sub-Rs 50,000 segment.

2020 also saw new entrants in the premium segment. Vivo’s V19 took the third spot in the list despite having midrange specifications. Xiaomi also came back in this segment with the Mi 10 5G flagship phone while Oppo launched its Find X2 series in India. The Find X2 sits in the ultra-premium segment competing with the iPhone 11. The OnePlus Nord has just been launched in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment.