OnePlus, Oppo finally decide against a Unified OS; Oxygen OS, ColorOS to remain separate: Report

OnePlus and Oppo have decided to call off their plans for a Unified OS, and instead, both OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to be separate.

OnePlus had earlier announced that it is merging with its parent company Oppo. At the time it was claimed that both the companies would also merge their Oxygen OS and ColorOS Android skins to make an unnamed Unified OS. Both the companies now seem to have dropped the plans, after a lot of backlash from their users. Also Read - OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

According to a new report by Digit, OnePlus and Oppo have decided to call off their plans for a Unified OS, and instead, both OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to be separate. The report further suggests that even though the two skins will remain individual, their internal codebase will remain the same. Also Read - Oppo reveals 240W fast charging which can charge 100 percent battery in 9 minutes

Besides this report, OnePlus recently revealed that it will soon release its Oxygen OS 13 skin globally. Showcasing that it is now looking to revert back to Oxygen OS from ColorOS. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

A OnePlus executive during a recent media roundtable according to the report stated, “Our software philosophy for Oxygen OS has always been to offer users a light and clean experience that is close to stock Android and oriented towards usage globally. With Oxygen OS 13, we want to deliver an experience that long-time OnePlus users will be familiar with while ensuring it upholds hallmarks of Oxygen OS, like a fast and smooth experience, burdenless design, and ease of use. Oxygen OS 13 will retain its unique visual design and a range of exclusive customization features.”

This is a bit confusing for many, considering that OnePlus is talking about reverting back to its Oxygen OS skin, while also having plans of bringing in the customisation features. As of now, we are not sure if the company here is talking about core OxygenOS features like Shelf, or the other new features from the ColorOS launcher.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2022 9:20 PM IST

