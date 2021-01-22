OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

If you are into smartphone tech, it is quite evident to see OnePlus relying on Oppo for its products. Last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro was clearly derived from the Oppo Find X2 Pro and was only separated by the hardware. Whether that process is good or bad is up to you, but the trick seems to work for OnePlus. Hence, starting this year, OnePlus is now merging its R&D efforts with that of Oppo to develop future products. Also Read - OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative

In a report from Android Authority, OnePlus has confirmed it is going to merge its R&D efforts with the Oppo team. In fact, OnePlus will merge its R&D services with OPLUS, the investing body that looks after Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. Hence, we could soon be seeing the efforts of this combination from future products of these brands. OnePlus, however, assures that it will operate independently of its sister brands.

OnePlus joins hands with Oppo for R&D

Here's the official statement from OnePlus, "To better maximize resources and further position OnePlus for growth, we are in the process of further integrating some R&D capabilities within OPLUS, our long-term investor. OnePlus will continue operating independently and working to deliver the best possible user experience for existing and future OnePlus users."

Ever since its inception, OnePlus has relied on Oppo’s resources for its products and services. All of OnePlus’ smartphones are based on Oppo devices. Last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro was based on the Oppo Find X2. Similarly, the Nord was derived from one of many Oppo Reno series devices from last year. The recently launched OnePlus Band is derived from the Oppo Band while leaks suggest the upcoming OnePlus Watch will be loosely based on the Oppo Watch.

While these companies will share basic product designs, OnePlus assures that it will continue to operate independently. Hence, we could continue to see OnePlus work on its Oxygen OS experience to separate its products from Oppo’s portfolio. Similarly, Realme could be sharing basic product designs but may offer a different software experience.

What’s the benefit for consumers?

With the merger, we could see OnePlus churning out new products faster and possibly with better implementations. On the negative side, the points of differentiation could be reduced to a minimum. We have already seen that happening with Xiaomi and its sub-brands as well as associate brands. Xiaomi shares its R&D with Redmi and Mi sub-brands while Poco utilizes its R&D as a separate company.

Given that Oppo has a hold on affordable devices, OnePlus could use that to its benefit for the Nord program. We could be seeing more Nord devices at affordable prices this year.