comscore OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products
News

OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

Mobiles

OnePlus has confirmed it is merging its R&D efforts with the Oppo and other OPLUS brands to improve the efficiency of resources.

OnePlus Nord

If you are into smartphone tech, it is quite evident to see OnePlus relying on Oppo for its products. Last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro was clearly derived from the Oppo Find X2 Pro and was only separated by the hardware. Whether that process is good or bad is up to you, but the trick seems to work for OnePlus. Hence, starting this year, OnePlus is now merging its R&D efforts with that of Oppo to develop future products. Also Read - OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative

In a report from Android Authority, OnePlus has confirmed it is going to merge its R&D efforts with the Oppo team. In fact, OnePlus will merge its R&D services with OPLUS, the investing body that looks after Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. Hence, we could soon be seeing the efforts of this combination from future products of these brands. OnePlus, however, assures that it will operate independently of its sister brands. Also Read - OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to launch his new brand next week, set to enter audio segment

OnePlus joins hands with Oppo for R&D

Here’s the official statement from OnePlus, “To better maximize resources and further position OnePlus for growth, we are in the process of further integrating some R&D capabilities within OPLUS, our long-term investor. OnePlus will continue operating independently and working to deliver the best possible user experience for existing and future OnePlus users.” Also Read - Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music

oneplus band review

OnePlus Band

Ever since its inception, OnePlus has relied on Oppo’s resources for its products and services. All of OnePlus’ smartphones are based on Oppo devices. Last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro was based on the Oppo Find X2. Similarly, the Nord was derived from one of many Oppo Reno series devices from last year. The recently launched OnePlus Band is derived from the Oppo Band while leaks suggest the upcoming OnePlus Watch will be loosely based on the Oppo Watch.

While these companies will share basic product designs, OnePlus assures that it will continue to operate independently. Hence, we could continue to see OnePlus work on its Oxygen OS experience to separate its products from Oppo’s portfolio. Similarly, Realme could be sharing basic product designs but may offer a different software experience.

What’s the benefit for consumers?

With the merger, we could see OnePlus churning out new products faster and possibly with better implementations. On the negative side, the points of differentiation could be reduced to a minimum. We have already seen that happening with Xiaomi and its sub-brands as well as associate brands. Xiaomi shares its R&D with Redmi and Mi sub-brands while Poco utilizes its R&D as a separate company.

Given that Oppo has a hold on affordable devices, OnePlus could use that to its benefit for the Nord program. We could be seeing more Nord devices at affordable prices this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 22, 2021 12:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products
News
OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products
Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

News

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Xiaomi Mi 10T at Rs 32,999 without bank offers on Flipkart: Is it worth it?

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 10T at Rs 32,999 without bank offers on Flipkart: Is it worth it?

Beeper app will bring iMessage to Android

News

Beeper app will bring iMessage to Android

OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

FAU-G pre-registrations to Realme X9 launch: Top tech news today

OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Beeper app will bring iMessage to Android

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Price, specifications, key features

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

News

OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

6000mAh की दमदार बैटरी वाला किफायती स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Flipkart Sale 2021 offer: Realme का स्मार्ट TV खरीदने का शानदार मौका, फ्लिपकार्ट पर तगड़ा ऑफर

Samsung Galaxy M31 Android 11 update : सैमसंग ने Galaxy M31 को दिया नया अपडेट, ऐसे करें इंस्टॉल

BSNL फ्री में दे रही लाइफटाइम वैलिडिटी, करना होगा सिर्फ एक काम

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro में होगा 120x जूम (Zoom) वाला कैमरा और 80W वायरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट!

Latest Videos

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

FAU-G pre-registrations to Realme X9 launch: Top tech news today
News
FAU-G pre-registrations to Realme X9 launch: Top tech news today
OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

News

OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products
Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

News

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22
Beeper app will bring iMessage to Android

News

Beeper app will bring iMessage to Android
Infinix Hot 10 Play: Price, specifications, key features

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Price, specifications, key features

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers