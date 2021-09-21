OnePlus, Oppo unified OS to launch in 2022, will debut on OnePlus 10 flagship phone

OnePlus and Oppo integration happened in June, and the fusion or the unified OS will be featured on the OnePlus 2022 flagship device. The company in its recent briefing confirmed that its 2022 flagship likely dubbed as the OnePlus 10 will be the first device from their inventory to feature the new software. Also Read - Confirmed! OnePlus 9T series not launching, but there’s OnePlus 9 RT coming soon

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in the briefing mentioned that the yet-to-be-announced OS will be based on Google’s upcoming Android 13. The new software will not only be made available to its new flagship unit but some of the existing devices as well, although the executive didn’t specify the models. Also Read - Budget Oppo A16 launched in India: Check price, features, specs

OnePlus OS and Oppo fusion: OnePlus 2.0

OnePlus in its latest blog cited that the ‘unified’ operating system will more or less OxygenOS completely on the upcoming flagship phones. While the company in its previous announcement about the merger with Oppo affirmed that despite the integration the company would operate independently, the new blog now tells a different story. Also Read - Deal of the day: Oppo A12 4GB RAM/64GB storage model at Rs 9,490

“After careful consideration, we have decided to integrate the Oxygen OS and Color OS teams to plan the future software experience together,” the company says.

Pete Lau however, assured that users will still get a clean and lightweight experience with the new OS.

“I believe that the unified operating system will keep the DNA of Oxygen OS that many of you love so much while also giving you an upgraded experience overall. And of course, OnePlus has a unique group of users, therefore we will customize the unified OS specifically for OnePlus devices to make sure it meets your expectations,” he mentioned in the blog post.

Notably, the OxygenOS and ColorOS codebase fusion got completed in June this year.

The phones getting the new unified OS

OnePlus has confirmed that the unified OS will arrive in the upcoming 2022 flagship phone, and some existing OnePlus devices. While OnePlus hasn’t explicitly mentioned the models, reports suggest that the OnePlus 8 series, and OnePlus 9 flagships will get the new software. Notably, the OxygenOS and ColorOS codebase fusion got completed in June this year.

“Oxygen OS and Color OS completed a codebase integration in June of this year. This is the start of working forward to create a unified operating system experience for users across OnePlus and Oppo. The unified operating system experience will first launch on the 2022 flagship and then further across devices globally with the major Android update in 2022,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said.

Additionally, the Chinese brand has announced that there won’t be any T-series flagships for the global market as was expected and the company believes that OnePlus 9 flagship series is powerful enough to “remain competitive throughout the year.”