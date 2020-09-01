OnePlus users got a glimpse of the new Oxygen OS 11 version a few days back. The changes in design have got a mixed response from people. The company talks about how stock Android is a good starting. And it seems, with bigger screen sizes, the brand was looking to find the right balance. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets new update to fix Bluetooth connectivity issue

“As screens increase in size, so does the unused white space. We wanted to make the most of that space while keeping the interface easy to use,” OnePlus explained through this post. The company assures the changes are in line with the needs of the users. It has spoken to numerous users, taken their feedback before baking it into the software. Also Read - OnePlus unlikely to launch Nord smartphone in China

In addition to the space, the brand claims Android is not yet tuned to support one-handed usage on the big screen. This is why the layout changes in Oxygen OS 11 will make it easier for the users. “The updated layout of Oxygen OS 11 now moves the touch controls closer to your thumbs for easier access as soon as you open a menu,” the post adds. Also Read - OnePlus India R&D center celebrates one-year anniversary; shares unannounced details about OxygenOS, more

Having said that, OnePlus can smartly stayed away from the biggest highlight of the new OS. For most of you out there, the Oxygen OS 11 carries design imprints similar to Samsung’s One UI. But if these changes are making the OS more effective and user-friendly, we’re fine with whatever inspired OnePlus to opt for this look.

OnePlus stock apps replace Google apps

Talking about the OnePlus Nord, we couldn’t help but notice that for the first time in OnePlus history, the company has not added its in-house dialer and messages app. Replacing them on the Nord were the Google Dialer and Google Messages app. The company states the reason behind this to be uniformity.

Speaking to BGR India, Ramagopala Reddy Palukuri, the Vice President, OnePlus R&D, India said, “the launch of Google Comms suite on OnePlus will provide a centralized platform of accessibility across Android devices. Hence, by having Google onboard, the company is providing that familiar platform with a smooth experience with OxygenOS.”

