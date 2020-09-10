comscore OnePlus OxygenOS 11 version hints 8K 960fps video support | BGR India
OnePlus could bring 8K 960fps video recording with OxygenOS 11 update

OnePlus has announced the beta version of OxygenOS built over Android 11 for select devices this week.

  • Published: September 10, 2020 9:32 PM IST
OnePlus has entered the flagship arena with the 8 series this year. After challenging the big boys from the outside, the brand is now fighting head-to-head with them. And like every high-end phone in the market, users would now expect more from the brand. Which is why it was intriguing to get some update on the upcoming OxygenOS 11 version. According to this report, OnePlus is likely to offer 8K video recording at 960fps with the new OxygenOS version. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

The feature was discovered in the Android 11 (Oxygen OS 11) code lines of the phone’s camera app. We’ve mostly seen this feature with Sony Xperia and Samsung Galaxy S phones. But with OnePlus entering the flagship territory, the update is much warranted. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Pro apparently canceled for 2020, OnePlus 8 Pro to remain its flagship

Having said that, offering such a significant upgrade, that too via a software update seems unlikely. After all, the Snapdragon 865 is claimed to support 960fps video recording at 720p resolution. It’s quite possible that OnePlus has added the new strings on the OS to indicate the support on upcoming devices. Also Read - OnePlus Oxygen OS is receiving Nearby Share feature

But if not, then it seems the company has found a magic way to upgrade the recording capability by multi-fold. We’re eager to see if OnePlus can pull this off and would love to hear them explain how they managed the upscaling to this level.

OnePlus could decide against launching 8T Pro this year

Popular tipster Max J. has confirmed in his latest tweet that there won’t be a OnePlus 8T Pro this year. The tipster has shared an image with a banned logo on the word “Kebab2”. For those who have no idea, Kebab2 was the code name for 8T Pro this year. Max has stated no reasons for the cancellation.

OnePlus Oxygen OS 11 to bring one-handed usability with updated UI, other features detailed

This was kind of expected and logical. The 7T Pro was hardly an upgrade, save for the slightly better Snapdragon 855 Plus, and a rearranged main camera module. Even for the brand’s loyalists, the 7T Pro made no sense over the already impressive 7 Pro. The 7T, on the other hand, had a lot to offer over the OnePlus 7.

  • Published Date: September 10, 2020 9:32 PM IST

Best Sellers