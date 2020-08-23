OnePlus Oxygen OS receiving Nearby Share feature

OnePlus announced recently that it was rolling out the Nearby Share feature for its devices. And now it seems like OnePlus Nord devices have started receiving the feature with an update. BGR India’s own OnePlus Nord device received the feature. The arrival of the feature was announced earlier this month. This is one of the first AirDrop-like file sharing feature for Android. It’s called Nearby Sharing and as expected, Google has launched the feature for devices running Android 6 or above. Last month, we talked about Nearby Sharing going through its final round of testing before launch. And now, it’s available to the end users. Also Read - OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS with latest launcher update

Google says Nearby Share will work between two Android devices for now. And in the near future, people will be able to share files, contacts from Chromebook to Android or vice versa. “The Android community has long asked for a way to quickly share content with each other from their devices. So after years of development, Android is launching Nearby Share,” Google said in this blog post. Also Read - OnePlus Oxygen OS 11 to bring one-handed usability with updated UI, other features detailed

As you might be already aware, Nearby Sharing works both online and offline. To transfer data without internet, the feature uses Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) and WebRTC or peer-to-peer WiFi. You can share files, photos or links securely. Users also have the option to send or receive content anonymously.

Google has confirmed that initially select Pixel and Samsung phones will be getting Nearby Share for now. And expect more devices to be added in the coming weeks.

Google Nearby Share: What’s new?

User get three different settings for Nearby Sharing to work on their device. Users can choose to use the ‘Data‘ mode to use mobile data to transfer smaller files when required. The ‘Wi-Fi Only’ mode only uses your connection to transfer files when you’re on Wi-Fi. The last ‘Without Internet’ mode will always transfer files offline and will not need a connection to work.

Sharing the files is simple. Once you select a single or a bunch of files in your file manager, you will see the Google Nearby Sharing button. Clicking on this button will display nearby devices that you can transfer to. When you select a device, all the other person has to do is accept.

