OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month

OnePlus confirmed OxygenOS 13 to be its next custom skin, announced Open Ears Forums to discuss the next-gen OS.

OnePlus confirmed on OyxgenOS 13, its next custom skin development in the official forum last week. The brand made the announcement in line with one of its Open Ears Forums. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

The OxygenOS 13 OEF is scheduled for February 28 where OnePlus will discuss the next-gen custom ROM with its followers. While the previous iteration was expected to be the last version of ‘the system,’ given the company recently merged OxygenOS with Oppo’s custom OS skin, the latest announcement has made everything clear as mud. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets listed on Amazon India website ahead of official launch

As for OnePlus’ new software version, the discussion for OxygenOS 13 OEF will begin at 7:30 PM HKT (5 PM IST) on February 28. The company has already started taking applications from users who want to participate in the discussion. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India, specs leaked: Here's a look all we know so far

“This is one of the biggest topics we’ve brought to Open Ears Forums to date, so don’t miss this chance. Your feedback will be instrumental to shape one of our most important OS updates,” the company mentioned.

OnePlus further said that the application window to participate in the discussion will be open until February 18. However, those applying for it should keep in note that the forum will be open only to 15 guests.

If you want to take part, here is the link where you will need to fill in your details. Additionally, you will have to sign OnePlus’ non-disclosure agreement as well, just in case you get lucky to try the new software ahead of its official release.

The new customOS is widely speculated to be based on Google’s Android 13. Android 13’s first developer preview that was released last week gave a glimpse of the new features including privacy focussed changes. While the Chinese brand is rigorously working on the merger, recent reports suggested the unified OS release to have been postponed due to unknown reasons. But with the new custom skin baking in the oven, OnePlus users can expect a beta rollout in the coming days.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 10:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 14, 2022 10:18 PM IST

Best Sellers