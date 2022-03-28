OnePlus is likely to launch six new smartphones by the end of September this year. In addition to that, it is expected that the company is gearing up to launch a smartwatch and OnePlus Pad 5G, the company’s first-ever tablet as well. The tablet is likely to launch in the first half of 2022, reported tipster Sam (ShadowLeak). The OnePlus Pad 5G will compete against Galaxy Tab S8 and Xiaomi Pad 5. Also Read - OnePlus Nord smartwatch and Nord TWS earbuds might debut in India soon

OnePlus Pad 5G expected specifications, features

As per a tweet by tipster Sam, the tablet will feature a 12.4-inch OLED screen that offers Full HD+ resolution. The rumoured device is expected to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box experience. The tablet might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

OnePlus Pad 5G Exposure 🎩
• 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED Screen

• Snapdragon 865

• 6GB RAM

• 128GB Storage

• 13MP+5MP Rear Camera

• 8MP Front

• 10090mAh + 45W Charging

• Android 12

• Side Fringarprint Sensor

• 3.5mm Jack

• Bluetooth 5.1 6GB+128GB: ¥2999 (Expected) — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) March 24, 2022

In terms of camera, OnePlus Pad 5G is expected to come with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup might house a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. As for the battery, chances are that it will be equipped with a 10,900mAh battery that supports 45W charging tech.

It might also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For connectivity, it is likely to come with support for Bluetooth 5.1 and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The tipster has also hinted that it might be priced at 2,999 Yuan (approx Rs 35,800) in China. Additionally, another tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that OnePlus Pad 5G has entered the production phase in European and Eurasian regions.

OnePlus has confirmed to launch the much-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro in India along with OnePlus Bullet wireless Z2 earbuds on March 31 at 7.30 pm IST.