comscore OnePlus Pad 5G might launch in first half of 2022: Check expected specs, price
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Pad 5G price, camera, processor and more details tipped
News

OnePlus Pad 5G price, camera, processor and more details tipped

News

OnePlus Pad 5G might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Untitled design (93)

OnePlus is likely to launch six new smartphones by the end of September this year. In addition to that, it is expected that the company is gearing up to launch a smartwatch and OnePlus Pad 5G, the company’s first-ever tablet as well. The tablet is likely to launch in the first half of 2022, reported tipster Sam (ShadowLeak). The OnePlus Pad 5G will compete against Galaxy Tab S8 and Xiaomi Pad 5. Also Read - OnePlus Nord smartwatch and Nord TWS earbuds might debut in India soon

OnePlus Pad 5G expected specifications, features

As per a tweet by tipster Sam, the tablet will feature a 12.4-inch OLED screen that offers Full HD+ resolution. The rumoured device is expected to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box experience. The tablet might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Also Read - OnePlus might launch these six smartphones until September 2022: Check details

In terms of camera, OnePlus Pad 5G is expected to come with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup might house a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. As for the battery, chances are that it will be equipped with a 10,900mAh battery that supports 45W charging tech.

It might also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For connectivity, it is likely to come with support for Bluetooth 5.1 and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The tipster has also hinted that it might be priced at 2,999 Yuan (approx Rs 35,800) in China. Additionally, another tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that OnePlus Pad 5G has entered the production phase in European and Eurasian regions.

OnePlus has confirmed to launch the much-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro in India along with OnePlus Bullet wireless Z2 earbuds on March 31 at 7.30 pm IST.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 28, 2022 9:32 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 28, 2022 9:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC
Gaming
EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC
2022 Oscars: Date, time, how to watch livestream for free in India

Entertainment

2022 Oscars: Date, time, how to watch livestream for free in India

Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

News

Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor

Apps

Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor

Netflix acquires Boss Fight Entertainment, its third game studio acquisition in the last six months

Gaming

Netflix acquires Boss Fight Entertainment, its third game studio acquisition in the last six months

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Pad 5G might launch in first half of 2022: Check expected specs, price

EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC

2022 Oscars: Date, time, how to watch livestream for free in India

Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs
OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know

News

OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know
OnePlus might launch a smartwatch and TWS earbuds with Nord branding

Wearables

OnePlus might launch a smartwatch and TWS earbuds with Nord branding
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite spotted on certification sites with key details

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite spotted on certification sites with key details
OnePlus 9RT A phone that exudes elegance and packs serious performance!

Brand Solution

OnePlus 9RT A phone that exudes elegance and packs serious performance!

हिंदी समाचार

अब सुनाई नहीं देगी कोरोना वाली कॉलर ट्यून! सरकार इसे हटाने की कर रही तैयारी: रिपोर्ट

Poco X4 Pro 5G भारत में आज होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम

Cryptocurrency Wallet से हो रही चोरी, जानें क्रिप्टो इंवेस्टर्स को कैसे ठग रहे हैं हैकर

Free Fire Max के अपकमिंग इवेंट्स में मिलेंगे 5 धांसू Rewards, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे शानदार जीत

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today 27 March: आज के बहुत सारे रिडीम कोड्स से मिलेंगे शानदार रिवॉर्ड्स

Latest Videos

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

OnePlus Pad 5G might launch in first half of 2022: Check expected specs, price
News
OnePlus Pad 5G might launch in first half of 2022: Check expected specs, price
EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC

Gaming

EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC
2022 Oscars: Date, time, how to watch livestream for free in India

Entertainment

2022 Oscars: Date, time, how to watch livestream for free in India
Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

News

Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire
Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor

Apps

Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers