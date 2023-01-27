OnePlus is all set to host its Cloud 11 launch in India on February 7 at 7.30 pm IST. At the event, the company is expected to launch OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Ahead of the launch, renders of OnePlus’ first-ever tablet, OnePlus Pad, have surfaced online. Also Read - OnePlus Q series TV to launch in India launch on February 7; alongside OnePlus 11

As per the renders shared by MySmartPrice and OnLeaks, the tablet will come with a unibody design. It further reveals that OnePlus Pad will come with a single rear camera and the tab will be available in a green colour option.

OnePlus Pad expected specifications

OnePlus' first-even tablet is expected to come with an 11.6-inch display. As per the renders, it will come with a metal unibody design. The company has remained quite tight-lipped when it comes to the specifications of the OnePlus Pad.

The volume keys are expected to be placed on the right edge, while a cutout, expected to be for stylus, is seen on the left edge of the tablet.

More details are expected to be released as we move closer to the launch date.

For the unversed, OnePlus is also launching OnePlus 11 5G at the event that is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Another smartphone that is confirmed to debut on the same day is OnePlus 11R 5G. It is expected to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R expected price in India

The OnePlus 11 price in India is tipped to be between Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000 segment. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R will replace the OnePlus 10T with a price jump of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. One can expect the phone to cost around Rs 48,000 and Rs 52,000