OnePlus Pad spotted on certification site, a new OnePlus tablet likely under works

OnePlus might soon foray into the tablet segment that is predominantly taken by Samsung and Apple. While the Chinese manufacturer is popular for bringing featured-packed smartphones, a new listing on the EQUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) now reveals an electronic device by the name OnePlus Pad. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Instagram account goes blank: Signs of the impending Nord 2?

OnePlus Pad details revealed (rumored)

As spotted by MySmartPrice, OnePlus Pad, the supposedly new OnePlus tablet was found listed on EQUIPO certification website. The listing doesn’t reveal much except for the device name, however, it did mention the trademark status under ‘examination,’ which suggests the device is under works. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

While the flagship killer company has products in other segments as well- from smart TVs, to wearables, it’s nothing astonishing for the brand to enter the tablet market, given its sister brands under the BBK Electronics umbrella already have similar products in the pipeline. With the supposed OnePlus Pad trademark out, we expect the rumour mill to spill more details in the coming days. Also Read - Upcoming flagship killer smartphones to wait for: Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2, and more

On a related note, OnePlus and Oppo have announced their plan of integrating parts of their research and development to ‘maximise resources.’ OnePlus recently cited that it is merging its Oxygen OS custom-ROM skin with Oppo’s ColorOS to “improve the OxygenOS experience.” While the merger brings the question as to what new the upcoming OnePlus or Oppo devices might pack in, OnePlus in its forum mentioned that the change in its OxygenOS will not be noticeable to the users as it is happening “behind the scene.” OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord and Nord CE will get two major Android updates and 3 years of security updates, while devices older than the OnePlus 8 series will get two major Android updates and 3 years of security updates, as per the forum.

That said OnePlus is widely anticipated to unveil the OnePlus Nord 2 later this month. As per tipsters, the phone could debut in India on July 24. The phone is expected to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.