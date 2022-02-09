comscore OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here’s what we know so far
OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS

OnePlus Pad will be the first tablet of OnePlus, which can be launched in India within the first half of 2022. According to the report, OnePlus is working on this new device and will expand its product portfolio by launching a tablet. The company could unveil the upcoming tablet alongside the OnePlus 10 series.

OnePlus is reportedly working on the OnePlus Pad, which can be launched in the first half of this year. With the OnePlus Pad, the company is preparing to enter the tablet segment. Also Read - OnePlus Pad tablet could launch next year, after the OnePlus 10 series

While it is not clear how many models of the Pad will be launched in China, it is expected that the Indian market will get at least one model. Also, the tablet will not debut in India alongside the OnePlus 10 series, which means its launch in Q1 2022 is unlikely. There is no information about the specification of the OnePlus Pad tablet at the moment, but the details related to it can be revealed soon. Also Read - OnePlus Pad spotted on certification site, a new OnePlus tablet likely under works

As per 91mobiles, the upcoming OnePlus pad tablet will come with Android 12L OS. OnePlus Pad will be the first tablet of OnePlus, which can be launched in India within the first half of 2022, i.e., the first 6 months. According to the report, OnePlus is working on this new device and will expand its product portfolio by launching a tablet. The company could unveil the upcoming tablet alongside the OnePlus 10 series.

Many leaks have come to the fore regarding the OnePlus 10 series. OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones can be included in this series, which is being said that it will be launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro might feature a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It can be IP68 rated.

However, the company has already launched OnePlus 10 Pro in China and then in other markets, including India, by March/April.

  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 10:43 AM IST

Best Sellers