OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launched OnePlus 7T smartphone and its range of OnePlus TVs in India today. The new smartphone comes with triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and more. It also ships with Android 10-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box. One of the highlights of the new OxygenOS is that it comes with AI-powered Gupshup integration. It brings smart SMS features to OnePlus smartphones.

“Gupshup is committed to bringing a smart messaging experience to mobile users that enable them to simplify their lives,” explained Beerud Sheth, Gupshup’s CEO. “We are very happy to be partnering with OnePlus, whose premium devices are always ahead of the technology curve,” he added.

OnePlus, Gupshup partnership detailed

The new partnership aims to take traditional SMS messaging experience to the next level. It includes automated classification and visualization of messages, making it easier to manage your mobile inboxes. The AI-powered software runs locally on the device, thus ensuring data security and user privacy.

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “As part of our endeavor to share the best technology with the world, we are constantly working on bettering our user’s experience with our devices. In another step in that direction, and as part of the first-ever rollout of India-specific features on OxygenOS, we are very excited to be partnering with Gupshup and bringing in their expertise and passion to improve the messaging experience on our devices.”

Features of smart SMS

The software and classify messages and sort based on personal, promotional or transactional and place them into corresponding folders. This will help users focus on messages that interest them, thus reducing distractions. As of now, the visualization is only available for a specific type of messages. This include “bill reminders, payment notifications, recharge alerts, one-time passwords, and courier and cab bookings.” Gradually, it will cover more message categories. It is available for recently launched OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and older OnePlus smartphones too.

