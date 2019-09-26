comscore OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS
News

OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS

News

With AI-powered smart SMS features from Gupshup, OnePlus smartphones running on OxygenOS will get smart visualization and automated classification.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 8:33 PM IST
oneplus gupshup

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launched OnePlus 7T smartphone and its range of OnePlus TVs in India today. The new smartphone comes with triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and more. It also ships with Android 10-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box. One of the highlights of the new OxygenOS is that it comes with AI-powered Gupshup integration. It brings smart SMS features to OnePlus smartphones.

“Gupshup is committed to bringing a smart messaging experience to mobile users that enable them to simplify their lives,” explained Beerud Sheth, Gupshup’s CEO. “We are very happy to be partnering with OnePlus, whose premium devices are always ahead of the technology curve,” he added.

OnePlus, Gupshup partnership detailed

The new partnership aims to take traditional SMS messaging experience to the next level. It includes automated classification and visualization of messages, making it easier to manage your mobile inboxes. The AI-powered software runs locally on the device, thus ensuring data security and user privacy.

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “As part of our endeavor to share the best technology with the world, we are constantly working on bettering our user’s experience with our devices. In another step in that direction, and as part of the first-ever rollout of India-specific features on OxygenOS, we are very excited to be partnering with Gupshup and bringing in their expertise and passion to improve the messaging experience on our devices.”

Features of smart SMS

The software and classify messages and sort based on personal, promotional or transactional and place them into corresponding folders. This will help users focus on messages that interest them, thus reducing distractions. As of now, the visualization is only available for a specific type of messages. This include “bill reminders, payment notifications, recharge alerts, one-time passwords, and courier and cab bookings.” Gradually, it will cover more message categories. It is available for recently launched OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and older OnePlus smartphones too.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 8:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
News
Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
PUBG Update 4.3 live with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Gaming

PUBG Update 4.3 live with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Review

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more

OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV Q1 Series with QLED display launched; specifications, price in India

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 Series with QLED display launched; specifications, price in India
OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more

News

OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more
OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS

News

OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS
MediaTek MT5670 launched for 4K smart TVs ahead of OnePlus TV launch

News

MediaTek MT5670 launched for 4K smart TVs ahead of OnePlus TV launch
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T भारत में 37,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

OnePlus TV Q1 Series भारत में 55-इंच QLED डिस्प्ले के साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Flipkart Big Billion Days : Motorola और Lenovo के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेंगे धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन 64-मेगापिक्सल क्वॉड-कैमरा के साथ 10 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Xiaomi ने होम मार्केट में लॉन्च किया Mi Outdoor Bluetooth स्पीकर


News

OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more
News
OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more
OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS

News

OnePlus partners Gupshup to brings smart SMS features to OxygenOS
Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty

News

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner