OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro

Finland's Nokia Technologies and OnePlus has partnered for the 'OZO Audio' tech to be included in the latest OnePlus 8 Pro. This OZO Audio is Nokia's proprietary audio technology designed and licensed specifically for smartphones and cameras. The company says it enables users to capture spatial sound with vibrant accuracy and precision.

"We are thrilled to enable OnePlus' latest smartphone model to capture and record immersive, high-quality sound with OZO Audio, enabling their customers to experience vivid, dynamic recordings. This is yet another testament to our leadership as a licensor of advanced technologies for smartphone and camera manufacturers," said Jyri Huopaniemi, Head of Technology Licensing, Nokia Technologies.

As noted by Nokia on its blog post, the OnePlus 8 Pro utilizes three innovative OZO Audio features. These include Audio 3D, Audio Zoom and Audio Windscreen. The Audio 3D enables users to capture natural, spatial sound recordings. The Audio Windscreen dramatically reduces wind distortion in the audio. Lastly, the Audio Zoom functionality is linked to the visual zoom of the smartphone's camera, allowing users to dynamically identify and amplify sounds to correspond with zoomed and magnified video.

“Audio quality is one the key requirements for smartphone users when selecting a phone. By integrating Nokia’s OZO Audio in our latest flagship phone, OnePlus 8 Pro, we can ensure our users have great spatial audio experience also in windy weather conditions and when zooming video,” said Jimmy Zhu, Product Manager, OnePlus.