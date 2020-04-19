Smartphone maker OnePlus seems to be working on a new Open Beta build for its OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. According to a new report, the company has just paused the rollout of the updated builds. The information about the paused roll-out came just hours after the company started rolling out the update. It is likely that the company observed a system breaking issue in the new update and stopped it from reaching more devices. In the meantime, we also got to know about the change-log of the update. Let’s check out what OnePlus is working on as part of the update. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature, improvements, security patch and more

OnePlus Open Beta 12 change-log and details

According to the information available, the highlight of this new update is likely to be the April 2020 Android security patch. The company has also added a new feature in the camera app. This feature allows the smartphone to detect dirt on the camera lens. If the camera detects dirt, it will prompt the user to clean the glass for better photos and videos. This is helpful for users to may tend to clean the camera lens, especially during the night. OnePlus has also optimized the volume adjustment for improved user experience along with fixes for a missing call-recording button.

OnePlus also fixed several "known issues" to improve system stability. It also added the "ringing duration info" for missed calls. This means that users will get to know how long the call rang before disconnecting. Last but not least, this update will also allow users to switch mobile data during VoLTE-supported phone calls. Talking about the paused update, the company is likely to fix the update and rollout a revision in the coming days.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

