comscore OnePlus pauses a new Open Beta update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update for 7 and 7 Pro
News

OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update for 7 and 7 Pro

News

It is likely that OnePlus observed a system breaking issue in the new update and stopped it from reaching more devices. Let’s check out what OnePlus is working on as part of the update.

  • Published: April 19, 2020 1:03 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (14)

Smartphone maker OnePlus seems to be working on a new Open Beta build for its OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. According to a new report, the company has just paused the rollout of the updated builds. The information about the paused roll-out came just hours after the company started rolling out the update. It is likely that the company observed a system breaking issue in the new update and stopped it from reaching more devices. In the meantime, we also got to know about the change-log of the update. Let’s check out what OnePlus is working on as part of the update. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature, improvements, security patch and more

OnePlus Open Beta 12 change-log and details

According to the information available, the highlight of this new update is likely to be the April 2020 Android security patch. The company has also added a new feature in the camera app. This feature allows the smartphone to detect dirt on the camera lens. If the camera detects dirt, it will prompt the user to clean the glass for better photos and videos. This is helpful for users to may tend to clean the camera lens, especially during the night. OnePlus has also optimized the volume adjustment for improved user experience along with fixes for a missing call-recording button. Also Read - OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro

Watch: 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

OnePlus also fixed several “known issues” to improve system stability. It also added the “ringing duration info” for missed calls. This means that users will get to know how long the call rang before disconnecting. Last but not least, this update will also allow users to switch mobile data during VoLTE-supported phone calls. Talking about the paused update, the company is likely to fix the update and rollout a revision in the coming days. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Lite launch expected today as company teases mystery product announcement

OnePlus 7 Pro receives OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro receives OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2020 1:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations
News
Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations
OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update

News

OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update

TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos

News

TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

News

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'

Entertainment

YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations

OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update

TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update

News

OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update
OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature and a lot more

News

OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature and a lot more
Best Stereo Speaker Smartphones to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Stereo Speaker Smartphones to buy in 2020
OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro

News

OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro
Best Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

स्मार्टफोन्स नहीं, 3 मई तक सिर्फ जरूरी सामान ही बेच पाएंगी ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियां

OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Airtel यूजर्स को इन छह शहरों में मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड डाटा और कॉलिंग

Best Mobile Phone : 2000 रुपये की कीमत में ये हैं बेस्ट फोन, दमदार बैटरी के साथ मिलते हैं शानदार फीचर

Flipkart ने लॉकडाउन के बीच स्मार्टफोन के लिए ऑर्डर लेने शुरू किए, 20 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी डिलीवरी

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations
News
Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations
OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update

News

OnePlus pauses roll out of a new Open Beta update
TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos

News

TikTok: Noida teen takes his life due to less likes on videos
Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

News

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones
Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

News

Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers