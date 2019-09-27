comscore OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year, aims to replace your wallet
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year, aims to replace your wallet
News

OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year, aims to replace your wallet

News

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Pay will debut sometime next year. It is expected to support NFC-based contactless payment and is likely to support UPI as well.

  • Published: September 27, 2019 9:31 AM IST
OnePlus Pay

OnePlus has announced that it is adding a new payment feature to OxygenOS next. Called OnePlus Pay, the payment solution will serve as an alternative to mobile payment solutions offered by Google and Samsung. The plans to bring OnePlus Pay to OxygenOS was announced by the company at the launch of OnePlus 7T yesterday. However, the company did not share any further detail about the feature or how it will work on its mobile devices.

The Chinese smartphone maker made use of yesterday’s launch event to tease the upcoming feature. But, it did not provide any details as to how this feature will work. We do, however, know that OnePlus Pay will arrive sometime next year. “There is a very fantastic product we have been working on for over a year now,” Szymon Kopec, Product Manager at OnePlus, said during the launch. “Starting next year, you will no longer need your physical wallet,” he added.

OnePlus 7T with Snapdragon 855+ SoC and Android 10 launched; Price in India, specifications

Also Read

OnePlus 7T with Snapdragon 855+ SoC and Android 10 launched; Price in India, specifications

It is expected to be a regular wallet app that will allow users to sync their bank accounts. The app will also allow users to pay through NFC terminals at supported locations. It will likely support UPI-based payment option since it is the most popular mode of payment in the country. OnePlus Pay is seen as first major attempt by OnePlus to break into services business. Smartphone makers such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi have also begun turning their hardware into a stream of services revenue.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series TV launched in India; features QLED display, Android TV 9 and more

Also Read

OnePlus TV Q1 Series TV launched in India; features QLED display, Android TV 9 and more

OnePlus seems to be following the same playback by offering a digital payment solution to its users. OnePlus has over a million people using its smartphones and are tied to its ecosystem. With OnePlus Pay, it can convert them into using its payment solution as well. The challenge for OnePlus would be to onboard major banks and enable support for it at various merchant locations.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 27, 2019 9:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Here's how to play PUBG Mobile at 120FPS on the new Asus ROG Phone 2
Gaming
Here's how to play PUBG Mobile at 120FPS on the new Asus ROG Phone 2
OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

News

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7T First Impressions

Review

OnePlus 7T First Impressions

OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet

News

OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today: Price, features

News

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today: Price, features

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today: Price, features

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

News

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7T First Impressions

Review

OnePlus 7T First Impressions
OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet

News

OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet
OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more

News

OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more
OnePlus TV Q1 Series with QLED display launched; specifications, price in India

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 Series with QLED display launched; specifications, price in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Pay अगले साल होगा लॉन्च, आपके वॉलेट को करेगा रिप्लेस

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max आज भारत में शाम 6 बजे से बिक्री के लिए हो जाएंगे उपलब्ध

Vivo V17 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Google 21st Birthday: 21 साल के होने पर Google ने बनाया शानदार Doodle

OnePlus 7T भारत में 37,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स


News

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console
News
Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console
Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

News

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers
OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

News

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7
OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet

News

OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today: Price, features

News

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today: Price, features