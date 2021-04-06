OnePlus Pay India launch imminent, likely to take on GPay, other existing digital platforms

OnePlus Pay, the company’s mobile payment service might soon arrive in the Indian market. The announcement about the digital payment service happened in 2019, and it was made exclusive for users in China in 2020. But OnePlus now seems to broaden the availability in other regions as well. Also Read - OnePlus TV webcam expected to launch soon, to be bundled with new TV models

The details about the OnePlus Pay arrival in India was revealed by the popular tipster Mukul Sharma via his Twitter handle @stufflistings. As per the tweet, OnePlus has registered the trademark for OnePlus Pay in India and it has already been accepted by the Registrar of Trademarks. The listing doesn't provide a specific launch timeframe, but given the filing is likely accepted by Trade Marks Registry it be made available to OnePlus users anytime soon.

Reports speculate that the OnePlus Pay mobile payment service might arrive with a mobile wallet and NFC-based payment as well. The digital mobile payment service is available in China as part of the Wallet app. The service supports a limited number of apps but offers nifty features like double-tap on the power button to quickly access it. Notably, it was launched on HydrogenOS.

While the digital payment hub is already filled with OPS (online payment system) from leading brands like Google, Samsung, and Apple, it remains to be seen how the OnePlus Pay debut will change the dynamics. OnePlus already has a strong footprint in the Indian smartphone market, and it recently joined the leagues of phone makers foraying into the wearable market. With the OnePlus Pay imminent premiere in the country, the company now seems to be determined to overtake the existing players in the best possible way.

The Chinese brand recently launched the OnePlus 9R which is touted to be an affordable gaming phone. The phone features a flexible 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The brand also introduced its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch with AMOLED display, 5ATM water resistance, and Warp Charge support.