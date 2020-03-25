comscore OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users | BGR India
OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users: What you need to know

This OnePlus Pay rollout comes months after the company initially hinted at the service during the OnePlus 7T launch last year. Let’s take a closer look at the payment service.

  • Published: March 25, 2020 4:49 PM IST
Smartphone maker OnePlus has just launched its payment service, OnePlus Pay for some users in China. As per a new report, some OnePlus 7T users can now access the new payment service. The service seems to be gradually rolling out along with a dedicated Android app. This rollout comes months after the company initially hinted at the service during the OnePlus 7T launch last year. It is worth noting that this service is currently only available in China. The company is likely to roll out the service outside China in the coming months. Now, let’s take a closer look at the payment service.

OnePlus Pay rollout details

A report from GSMArena highlighted that the limited rollout of the app comes just weeks before the rumored OnePlus launch. It is likely that OnePlus is rolling out the service as part of the latest version of Hydrogen OS for OnePlus 7T users. For context, Hydrogen OS is the Chinese version of the more popular Oxygen OS. The close yet limited rollout of the service also likely hints at an immediate launch with the OnePlus 8 series. It is possible that we get OnePlus Pay as part of the much anticipated and upcoming OnePlus 8 series. The report also noted some interesting aspects of the service.

According to the report, OnePlus Pay only supports a small number of banks at this point. However, the company is likely to increase the number of supported banks before the official launch. Beyond this, the company also confirmed that OnePlus Pay will come to India and the United States after China.

OnePlus 8 series: The company starts looking for early reviewers with its 'The Lab' program

OnePlus 8 series: The company starts looking for early reviewers with its 'The Lab' program

The company is likely to roll out the service to OnePlus 7T and 7 Pro devices in the market. In addition, it is possible that the OnePlus 8 series will come with support for OnePlus Pay out-of-the-box. The company is expected to launch this service along with the latest smartphone lineup on April 10.

  Published Date: March 25, 2020 4:49 PM IST

