OnePlus planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its Hyderabad R&D facility: All you need to know

OnePlus has announced its plans for its first R&D centre in Hyderabad. The company's new centre will have a total of three labs, including camera lab, communications and networking labs, and automation labs.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 4:10 PM IST
OnePlus has announced its plans for its first R&D centre in Hyderabad. The company is reportedly planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore in their facility in Hyderabad over the next three years. “In three years, we plan to grow the new R&D centre in Hyderabad into our biggest globally,” said OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau, while discussing the company’s plans in the country.

“We plan to re-focus our R&D efforts on a large scale and drive innovations in India for the global product, especially on the software side with special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, 5G and IoT,” he added. The company’s new centre will have a total of three labs, including camera lab, communications and networking labs, and automation labs.

The overall areas of development will be in 5G, camera and software. These labs will focus on five areas, which includes network, global carrier customization, OxygenOS native apps, global product development, software innovation and finally, testing.

“Hyderabad is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing markets for OnePlus. In line with the growing user base, the company is in the process of expanding its offline presence in the region. In fact, the local community can soon expect access to their very own OnePlus Experience Store,” stated a press release.

Besides, OnePlus is all set to launch its first-ever smart TV in India soon. The company has already confirmed that the TV will first make its debut in India in September and then hit other markets later. The 55-inch TV from OnePlus will reportedly arrive with QLED technology, as per OnePlus. The TV could offer a MediaTek MT5670 processor, paired with Mali-G51 GPU. The company could launch its high-end TV in 3GB RAM option. It is said to ship with Android 9 Pie software.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 4:10 PM IST

