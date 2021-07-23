OnePlus was severely criticized for slowing down apps performance on its latest flagship OnePlus 9 series. While the Chinese brand accepted throttling the performance, it has now confirmed it plans to address the performance optimisation issue. Here’s what OnePlus said in the forum. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

OnePlus to add ‘optimised mode’ toggle in OxygenOS 12 following performance throttle debacle

Following the OnePlus 9 performance debacle, OnePlus has now cited its plan to add optimised mode toggle in the next OxygenOS build. A OnePlus employee via a OnePlus Forum thread confirmed that the R&D team is currently working to add an option to let users turn on/off the optimised mode. Notably, the Android skin will 'get a toggle to enable/disable OnePlus' performance optimisation in one of the first builds of Oxygen OS 12.

"Thank you all for your feedback and suggestions on this topic. Our R&D team is currently working to add an option to let you turn on/off this optimized mode. Our aim is to have this ready for one of the first builds of OxygenOS 12 so you will have better control over the performance of your phone moving forward. We just want to say, this has been a really important reminder for us to always keep our users at the heart of what we do, so thanks again for your feedback," Evan Z, a OnePlus employee mentioned in the forum thread.

OnePlus 9 series performance throttle controversy: What exactly happened

In an in-depth investigation Anand Tech earlier this month found an odd optimisation of popular apps on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Although OxygenOS analyses the apps and limits the performance to optimise the battery life. However, the phones were observed to have throttled some popular apps from ‘using the chipset’s maximum capacity during use.’ Geekbench, the benchmark platform taking this as performance manipulation delisted OnePlus from its app. While this forced OnePlus to respond to the controversy, the company tried explaining the reason saying that current premium chipsets are ‘overkill for most apps.’

“Our top priority is always delivering a great user experience with our products, based in part on acting quickly on important user feedback. Following the launch of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in March, some users told us about some areas where we could improve the devices’ battery life and heat management,” OnePlus stated earlier this month.

Although OnePlus seems to be heading in the right direction to address the issue, the question that remains is whether it’s just the flagship series or other OnePlus devices where performance is manipulated. If we recall the history, OnePlus did similar mischief with the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T a few years ago.