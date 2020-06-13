comscore OnePlus Pods true wireless earbuds reference found | BGR India
OnePlus Pods true wireless earbuds reference spotted in the Android 11 Beta code

As the company prepares for the anticipated launch, a new report spotted new references regarding the OnePlus true wireless earbuds. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming product here.

  • Published: June 13, 2020 11:03 AM IST
OnePlus Buds TWS Earbuds

OnePlus seems to be gearing up for the launch of a number of products in the market. According to recent reports, the company is expected to launch its long-rumored considerably affordable OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord. In addition, the company is also likely to launch its first true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds or Pods. Beyond this, the company has already revealed its intentions to launch a community-designed jacket. As part of the jacket announcement, it also hinted at the launch of OnePlus 8T. However, we are not sure about any concrete launch date at the time of writing. As the company prepares for the anticipated launch, a new report spotted new references regarding the OnePlus true wireless earbuds. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming product here. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available: All you need to know

OnePlus Pods true wireless earbuds references spotted; details

According to XDA Developers, the references regarding the OnePlus true wireless earbuds just surfaced in Android 11 Beta. For some context, the company just launched the Android 11 Beta test version for its OnePlus 8 series. Taking a closer look, developers uncovered a string referring to OnePlus Pods in the Android 11 Beta 1 build. Previous leaks have already hinted at an Apple AirPods-like design. The report also noted that this string was located in the new “Settings” APK present in the test build. Beyond the one reference in the Settings APK, the report also noted multiple references to “OnePlus Pods”. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.10 update brings back the 'X-ray vision' Photochrom filter

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

It also looks like the company is working on a dedicated app to control the OnePlus Pods. The report indicated that this app will come with “com.oneplus.twspods”. It is unclear if the company will release the app on Google Play Store or limited it to OxygenOS. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G sale in India today: Price, offers, full specifications, and other details

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available: All you need to know

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available: All you need to know

The report found all the additional references to the OnePlus true wireless earbuds and the app in several modules. These modules include “BluetoothDashboard Fragment”, “BluetoothDeviceDetailsFragment”, “OnePlusPodDevice”, and “OnePlusUpdate”. It also referred to “oppoPodsService” hinting at some relation between OnePlus Pods and the current Oppo-branded true wireless earbuds. These include the Oppo Enco W31 and Oppo Enco Free. Other parts of the code also hint at “double-tap actions”, OTA updates to the firmware, and “find my Bluetooth earphone” function.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 13, 2020 11:03 AM IST

