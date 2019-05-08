OnePlus promises a fix for a bug that deletes speed dial contacts

OnePlus devices have gained quite a reputation with its in-house Android-based OxygenOS skin. The skin has been applauded for bringing a number of extremely useful features and tweaks to the stock Android experience. However, a new report has indicated that along with all the useful features, the OnePlus skin also comes with a problematic bug. The report highlights that a number of users have taken to OnePlus forums to report the bug so that it can be fixed. One may think that like some bugs in stable versions of the software, it may not be affecting a large number of users.

However, the report by Android Police indicates that the bug in question is spread across a number of different smartphone models in different software versions. To explain the bug, it erases the speed dial contact list every day while annoying the segment of OnePlus owners who still use this feature. According to the report, the bug is present in all the OxygenOS 9.0.x builds along with even newer versions. It also noted that the first thread talking about the bug was created in the OnePlus 5 and 5T sub-category.

With time, additional threads surfaced online talking about the same bug indicating that the problem was not just limited to OnePlus 5 and 5T users. According to the information by the report, it looks like OnePlus 3, 3T, 6 and 6T devices are also suffering from the same issue. Given how wide-spread the problem is OnePlus has already issued a statement confirming that the company is working on a fix for all the devices.

OnePlus has not revealed the exact date for the roll-out of the new update but it did mention that the fix will be part of the “next update”. This development comes just around the time when OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest flagship lineup, the OnePlus 7 series. As previously reported, the company is all set to launch its OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14, 2019.