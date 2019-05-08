comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus promises a fix for a bug that deletes speed dial contacts
News

OnePlus promises a fix for a bug that deletes speed dial contacts

News

The bug is present in all the OxygenOS 9.0.x builds along with even newer versions. It also noted that the first thread talking about the bug was created in the OnePlus 5 and 5T sub-category.

  • Published: May 8, 2019 6:08 PM IST
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple (3)

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

OnePlus devices have gained quite a reputation with its in-house Android-based OxygenOS skin. The skin has been applauded for bringing a number of extremely useful features and tweaks to the stock Android experience. However, a new report has indicated that along with all the useful features, the OnePlus skin also comes with a problematic bug. The report highlights that a number of users have taken to OnePlus forums to report the bug so that it can be fixed. One may think that like some bugs in stable versions of the software, it may not be affecting a large number of users.

However, the report by Android Police indicates that the bug in question is spread across a number of different smartphone models in different software versions. To explain the bug, it erases the speed dial contact list every day while annoying the segment of OnePlus owners who still use this feature. According to the report, the bug is present in all the OxygenOS 9.0.x builds along with even newer versions. It also noted that the first thread talking about the bug was created in the OnePlus 5 and 5T sub-category.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

With time, additional threads surfaced online talking about the same bug indicating that the problem was not just limited to OnePlus 5 and 5T users. According to the information by the report, it looks like OnePlus 3, 3T, 6 and 6T devices are also suffering from the same issue. Given how wide-spread the problem is OnePlus has already issued a statement confirming that the company is working on a fix for all the devices.

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch; new OnePlus 7 Pro variant leaks

Also Read

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch; new OnePlus 7 Pro variant leaks

OnePlus has not revealed the exact date for the roll-out of the new update but it did mention that the fix will be part of the “next update”. This development comes just around the time when OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest flagship lineup, the OnePlus 7 series. As previously reported, the company is all set to launch its OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14, 2019.

  • Published Date: May 8, 2019 6:08 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to activate Android Q Beta s new gestures
How To
How to activate Android Q Beta s new gestures
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy

News

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy

OnePlus promises a fix for a bug that deletes speed dial contacts

News

OnePlus promises a fix for a bug that deletes speed dial contacts

Apex Legends is coming to mobile

Gaming

Apex Legends is coming to mobile

Realme X and X Lite features, images leaked

News

Realme X and X Lite features, images leaked

Most Popular

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy

OnePlus promises a fix for a bug that deletes speed dial contacts

Realme X and X Lite features, images leaked

Huawei P30 Lite offline pre-booking offers announced

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with UFS 3.0 storage

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus promises a fix for a bug that deletes speed dial contacts

News

OnePlus promises a fix for a bug that deletes speed dial contacts
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with UFS 3.0 storage

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with UFS 3.0 storage
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get Community Beta 2

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get Community Beta 2
OnePlus 7 Pro: A look at key features

News

OnePlus 7 Pro: A look at key features
OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch

News

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक WhatsApp Pay के लिए लंदन को बनाएगा केंद्र

Realme 3 Pro के लिए उपलब्ध हुआ Android Q Beta, इन चार आसान स्टेप्स में करें डाउनलोड और इंस्टॉल

10 में से 4 भारतीय चाहते हैं PUBG Mobile पर बैन

WhatsApp ग्रुप में बिना मर्जी से शामिल किए जाने से हैं परेशान, तो ये आजमाएं ये तरीका

आधार कार्ड में अपना नया पता ऐसे करें अपडेट

News

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy
News
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy
OnePlus promises a fix for a bug that deletes speed dial contacts

News

OnePlus promises a fix for a bug that deletes speed dial contacts
Realme X and X Lite features, images leaked

News

Realme X and X Lite features, images leaked
Huawei P30 Lite offline pre-booking offers announced

News

Huawei P30 Lite offline pre-booking offers announced
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with UFS 3.0 storage

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with UFS 3.0 storage