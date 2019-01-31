comscore
OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T reportedly bricked phones for some users.

  January 31, 2019
If you have OnePlus 5 or 5T and thinking of installing latest OxygenOS Open Beta update, then you might want to wait. OnePlus has officially pulled out the latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, because it reportedly bricked phones for some users.

After several complaints of users saying that latest OxygenOS Open Beta update bricked their OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T , the company has taken down the updates from the website. On its official forum, OnePlus has noted that OnePlus 5 and 5T users have reported about their units not booting up after loading the update.

These updates were Open Beta 26 for the OnePlus 5, and Open Beta 24 for the OnePlus 5T. In terms of firmware changelog, these updates mainly addressed optimization for screenshots, quick reply capabilities in landscape mode, and enhancements in gaming mode, reports PhoneArena.

At present, it isn’t known that how many OnePlus 5 and 5T users are affected by the issue. OnePlus has always suggested that Open Betas are not stable, since these are early builds and is mostly meant to test out bugs before final stable update. However, for affected users, the company has suggested some ways that might help OnePlus 5/5T users to get their device working again.

As a precautionary stance, OnePlus has also pulled the Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. These were Open Beta 12 for OnePlus 6 and Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 6T. Apart from similar changes like the OnePlus 5/5T Open Beta update, the updates for OnePlus 6/6T also added the ‘OnePlus Laboratory’.

  January 31, 2019

