OnePlus has announced to launch its OnePlus 11 along with OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on February 7 in India. The company has now announced that it will also launch a smart TV in India at the Cloud 11 launch event. This smart TV, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, will be an addition to the high-end Q Series lineup. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to launch in India in June 2023

As per the company, “The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is set to provide a series of superior hardware and software features, while also serving as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience. With the new flagship OnePlus TV, we aim to redefine benchmarks in the smart TV industry towards unparalleled quality and burdenless user experience.” Also Read - OnePlus 11 Pro might not launch at all: Report

The company has further confirmed that the smart TV teaser has appeared OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and Flipkart.in. In addition to these platforms, the smart TV will be available to purchase across offline stores in India. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with 39 hours of battery life launched: Price, specifications

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro expected specifications, features

Although the company has not announced any details about the upcoming OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. However, it is expected to come with a 65-inch display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution.

OnePlus 11 expected specifications

OnePlus 11 will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3216×1440 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and curved edges. The display may also support HDR10+ technology and embed an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The company has not revealed the specifications of these camera sensors, but rumours are rife there may be a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel tertiary telephoto sensor. There may also be a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, housed inside a punch-hole.

You may get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 on the phone, which may be fuelled by a 4870mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging technology.