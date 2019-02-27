comscore
OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India

OnePlus has already revealed that OnePlus 7 will not come with 5G support.

  Published: February 27, 2019 2:53 PM IST
OnePlus has announced that it is teaming up with chipmaker Qualcomm to start 5G trails in India. This announcement comes days after the company first showcased its 5G prototype at MWC 2019. OnePlus also reaffirmed that its device will come with the latest flagship smartphone processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855. The company already confirmed back in December last year that it was working on a 5G capable smartphone and will be one of the first device makers in the market to launch a 5G capable device.

As part of the announcement, OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau issued a statement adding, “We have been loyal to Qualcomm’s 800-series Snapdragon chipsets since the release of our very first flagship device. This strong partnership with Qualcomm makes us believe that we could bring the best 5G device to the world.” As previously reported, the company has also revealed that OnePlus 7 will not come with 5G support. Instead, the company is working on launching a new device lineup that is 5G capable.

According to past reports, the company has already explained its reason to split 5G capable devices in a separate lineup. To recap, the hardware in its 5G device is more expensive and as a result, it will push the price up for the device. However, the company does not want to pass the price on to its users given that 5G rollout has not even stared in an overwhelming majority of the world.

Separating the 5G capable device to a separate lineup will help the company continue to provide newer smartphones without 5G support at a comparatively affordable price. As part of the announcement. the company revealed that it started its research on 5G back in 2016. After the research, the company started working on the 5G device back in 2017 while managing to conduct a 5G connection in August 2018. This new report comes right after it was revealed that the company will not add wireless charging to its upcoming and rumored OnePlus 7.

