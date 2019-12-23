comscore OnePlus Red Cable Club launched in India | BGR India
OnePlus Red Cable Club launched in India: How to join and key benefits to know

OnePlus Red Cable Club is being introduced a community program offering exclusive benefits and rewards to OnePlus users. Here is how to join the program.

  Published: December 23, 2019 12:49 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition 6

After introducing OnePlus Care benefits in October, OnePlus has now launched the OnePlus Red Cable Club program in India. With OnePlus Care, the smartphone maker offered benefits such as free 1-year extended warranty for OnePlus 6T models and above. There is also flat 50 percent off on battery replacement with zero labor charge starting with OnePlus 3 till OnePlus 6. OnePlus Care benefits also included an upgrade plan for select devices. Now, OnePlus Red Cable Club is being introduced as the next stage in company’s benefits program.

How to join OnePlus Red Cable Club Program:

Step 1: Upgrade your system to the latest version of OxygenOS

Step 2: Go to Settings on your phone and tap on the profile section on top of the Settings page

Step 3: Log in to your profile using OnePlus account

Step 4: In this step, link IMEI of your device to your OnePlus account

Alternate Method to join the program:

Step 1: Visit Google Play app and upgrade your community app to the latest version

Step 2: Open Community app and link IMEI to your OnePlus account

Step 3: Log in to your profile with your OnePlus account

Step 4: Link your phone’s IMEI number to your OnePlus account

Key benefits of OnePlus Red Cable Club program:

1. The Red Cable Jackpot is valid till December 31, 2019 and you can try your luck once a day to win a curated gift box worth Rs 1,00,000. There is also 50 percent off on OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones. In order to participate, visit your Red Cable Club membership from your phone settings.

2. With the program, OnePlus users also get free cloud storage equivalent to 50GB for a year.

3. There is also OnePlus Care benefits where all Red Cable Club members become eligible for benefits such as 50 percent off on battery replacement and upgrade plan. The battery replacement offer is only applicable on OnePlus 3, 3T, OnePlus 5, 5T and OnePlus 6. The free 1-year extended warranty is applicable on OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 and 7T series. “Our community has been at the core of OnePlus in our journey over the years. As we complete 6 successful years, the launch of the OnePlus Red Cable Club is a testament of our gratitude to our 5 million strong OnePlus community in India,” CEO Pete Lau said.

