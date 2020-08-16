comscore OnePlus Red Cable Day announced, exclusive offers every month on 17th
OnePlus Red Cable Day announced, exclusive offers every month on 17th

OnePlus has announced that they are dedicating the 17th of every month to the community. This will be called 'OnePlus Red Cable Day'.

  Published: August 16, 2020 2:55 PM IST
In December 2019, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Red Cable Club program in India. The aim was to offer special benefits to its loyal OnePlus fans and to give back to the community. Keeping that in mind, now OnePlus has announced that they are dedicating the 17th of every month to the community. This will be called ‘OnePlus Red Cable Day’. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime flash sale tomorrow: Price in India, offers, specifications

To start with, the first Red Cable Day on August 17 will have these exclusive user benefits for the OnePlus Red Cable Club program members: Also Read - OnePlus Gallery update brings support for editing 4K 60fps videos

– 5 percent off on all accessories on oneplus.in and at OnePlus Experience Stores
– 100 percent off on Service charges & up to 15 percent off on Spare parts at OnePlus Exclusive Service Centres
– A Lucky draw at OnePlus Exclusive Service Centres Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates India’s diverse musical legacy

To avail these benefits, they can head to oneplus.in, your nearest OnePlus Experience Store or Exclusive Service Center on the August 17.

Additionally, OnePlus community forum has noted that starting August 16, the company is also making Cash on Delivery (COD) options available for all smartphones and accessories on oneplus.in.

How to join OnePlus Red Cable Club Program:

Step 1: Upgrade your system to the latest version of OxygenOS

Step 2: Go to Settings on your phone and tap on the profile section on top of the Settings page

Step 3: Log in to your profile using OnePlus account

Step 4: In this step, link IMEI of your device to your OnePlus account

Alternate Method to join the program:

Step 1: Visit Google Play app and upgrade your community app to the latest version

Step 2: Open Community app and link IMEI to your OnePlus account

Step 3: Log in to your profile with your OnePlus account

Step 4: Link your phone’s IMEI number to your OnePlus account

Features OnePlus 8 OnePlus Nord
Price 41,999 24,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI Fluid AMOLED-16.36 centimeters (6.44 inches)-2400×1080 pixels 408ppi
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 6GB+64GB
Rear Camera Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. 48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens
Front Camera The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor 32MP with Sony IMX616 + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens – Front
Battery 4300 mAh (non-removable) 4115 mAh
  • Published Date: August 16, 2020 2:55 PM IST

Best Sellers