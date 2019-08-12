OnePlus has just released a new Sacred Games Season 2 short on its social media channels. This new short is part of a marketing collaboration between streaming platform Netflix, Sacred Games and OnePlus. As previously reported, OnePlus as teamed up with Sacred Games for the promotion of upcoming Season and OnePlus 7 series. This is not the first instance where OnePlus has shared Sacred Games Season 2-related content in recent months. Previously, Netflix shared the official Season 2 posters that were shot on OnePlus 7 Pro.

Following the poster release, OnePlus shared an unboxing video of its current flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro. The special thing about this unboxing is that it was done by Sacred Games character Bunty. The new short comes just days after OnePlus revealed that its users can watch Sacred Games Season 2 before others. As previously reported, OnePlus users will get access to Season 2 a day before the official launch. OnePlus users will get this access free of cost and they don’t have to pay anything.

Sacred Games Season 2 short video: Shot on OnePlus

OnePlus today released a short 2 minute and 40-second clip from Season 2. The company revealed that Netflix used the OnePlus 7 Pro to the new “Sacred Games Original Mini Episode” “Kanta Bai”. OnePlus has also added “ShotonOnePlus” to popularize the branding.

The scene in this “Mini-Episode” is set in the bar that Kanta Bai runs. Some customers in the jam-packed bar start criticizing the primary protagonist of the web series, Ganesh Gaitonde. We won’t really spoil anything beyond this and would ask you to watch it for yourself. The tense tune of music keeps us on the edge of our seat throughout. It is also likely that OnePlus will launch more Original Mini-Episodes shot on OnePlus in the coming days.

