comscore OnePlus releases a Sacred Games Season 2 scene; Shot OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus releases a Sacred Games Season 2 scene shot using OnePlus 7 Pro
News

OnePlus releases a Sacred Games Season 2 scene shot using OnePlus 7 Pro

News

OnePlus has just released a short 2 minute and 40-second clip from Season 2. The company revealed that the new “Sacred Games Original Mini Episode” “Kanta Bai” was shot on OnePlus 7 Pro.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 10:23 PM IST
Sacred Games Season 2 scene Shot on OnePlus 7 Pro

Sacred Games Season 2 scene Shot on OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has just released a new Sacred Games Season 2 short on its social media channels. This new short is part of a marketing collaboration between streaming platform Netflix, Sacred Games and OnePlus. As previously reported, OnePlus as teamed up with Sacred Games for the promotion of upcoming Season and OnePlus 7 series. This is not the first instance where OnePlus has shared Sacred Games Season 2-related content in recent months. Previously, Netflix shared the official Season 2 posters that were shot on OnePlus 7 Pro.

Following the poster release, OnePlus shared an unboxing video of its current flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro. The special thing about this unboxing is that it was done by Sacred Games character Bunty. The new short comes just days after OnePlus revealed that its users can watch Sacred Games Season 2 before others. As previously reported, OnePlus users will get access to Season 2 a day before the official launch. OnePlus users will get this access free of cost and they don’t have to pay anything.

Sacred Games Season 2 short video: Shot on OnePlus

OnePlus today released a short 2 minute and 40-second clip from Season 2. The company revealed that Netflix used the OnePlus 7 Pro to the new “Sacred Games Original Mini Episode” “Kanta Bai”. OnePlus has also added “ShotonOnePlus” to popularize the branding.

The scene in this “Mini-Episode” is set in the bar that Kanta Bai runs. Some customers in the jam-packed bar start criticizing the primary protagonist of the web series, Ganesh Gaitonde. We won’t really spoil anything beyond this and would ask you to watch it for yourself. The tense tune of music keeps us on the edge of our seat throughout. It is also likely that OnePlus will launch more Original Mini-Episodes shot on OnePlus in the coming days.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 10:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Google Nest Hub may launch in India next week for Rs 8,999
News
Google Nest Hub may launch in India next week for Rs 8,999
Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Meizu 16s Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC leaked

News

Meizu 16s Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC leaked

Ninja disgusted with Twitch after it shows pornographic content on deactivated profile

Gaming

Ninja disgusted with Twitch after it shows pornographic content on deactivated profile

Xiaomi 5G smartphone spotted on TENAA; could be Xiaomi Mi 9 5G

News

Xiaomi 5G smartphone spotted on TENAA; could be Xiaomi Mi 9 5G

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

OnePlus releases a Sacred Games Season 2 scene; Shot on OnePlus

Google Nest Hub may launch in India next week for Rs 8,999

Meizu 16s Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC leaked

Xiaomi 5G smartphone spotted on TENAA; could be Xiaomi Mi 9 5G

Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details

News

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26
Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Features

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users
Tata Sky Binge Review

Review

Tata Sky Binge Review
OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games S2 on August 14, here how

News

OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games S2 on August 14, here how

हिंदी समाचार

लिमिटेड समय के लिए Open Sale पर उपलब्ध होगा Xiaomi Redmi 7A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

OnePlus 7T और OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 15 अक्टूबर को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Mi Days Sale: आज से शुरू हुई Xiaomi की सेल, 7,500 रुपये तक सस्ते मिलेंगे स्मार्टफोन

Reliance AGM 2019: रिलायंस ने फैमिली प्लान्स और डाटा शेयरिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया JioPostpaid Plus

Jio Fiber Welcome Offers : Jio ने पेश किया फॉरएवर एनुअल प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा 4K सेटऑप बॉक्स और टीवी

News

OnePlus releases a Sacred Games Season 2 scene; Shot on OnePlus
News
OnePlus releases a Sacred Games Season 2 scene; Shot on OnePlus
Google Nest Hub may launch in India next week for Rs 8,999

News

Google Nest Hub may launch in India next week for Rs 8,999
Meizu 16s Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC leaked

News

Meizu 16s Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC leaked
Xiaomi 5G smartphone spotted on TENAA; could be Xiaomi Mi 9 5G

News

Xiaomi 5G smartphone spotted on TENAA; could be Xiaomi Mi 9 5G
Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions

News

Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions