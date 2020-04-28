OnePlus has now revealed the India price of its Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger. Customers can get this wireless charger from OnePlus for Rs 3,990. The price is inclusive of all taxes. The company hasn’t yet revealed the sale or pre-order details of the device. The ‘Notify Me’ option is already live on the OnePlus India website. So, interested buyers can select that option to get updates via e-mail.

OnePlus will sell the Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger in only one color variant, which is White. The Chinese smartphone company claims that its wireless charger can charge the OnePlus 8 Pro from 0 to 50 percent in 29 minutes. Notably, this charger can be used to charge non-OnePlus phones too, but only up to 10W, instead of 30W.

As per the company, the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger can function even when your phone’s case is on. Note that the device will only charge if the case up to 8mm thick. Additionally, the device also supports a Bedtime mode, which will automatically switch off the charger at a set time. Besides, the price details of the wireless charger come days after the company announced the India pricing for the latest OnePlus 8 series.

The base model of OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 41,999 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It will be available in Glacial Green and is exclusive to Amazon India. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 44,999. This variant comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colors and will be available via all online and offline channels. The high-end model with 112GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 54,999.