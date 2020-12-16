OnePlus completes seven years in India. To celebrate that the company has announced the OnePlus 7th anniversary sale. During the sale beginning December 17 till December end, OnePlus products across categories will be available with massive discounts. So, if you have been waiting to buy the OnePlus Nord or the company’s TWS earbuds, this is undoubtedly the best time. Also Read - OnePlus Nord, 8, 8 Pro bimonthly security updates confirmed once more

During the sale period, customers on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app can avail of up to Rs 2000 instant discount with HDFC Bank card transactions and Easy EMI options, and up to 10 percent cashback on select American Express Card transactions on purchasing OnePlus smartphones on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and Amazon.in. Customers buying OnePlus smartphones on the OnePlus Store app can avail of a complimentary Rs 500 discount voucher. Also Read - OnePlus confirms a Snapdragon 888 smartphone: Is it the OnePlus 9?

The sale will offer the OnePlus Power Bank at a special price of Rs 777 and customer can avail 10 percent discount on all OnePlus audio products from December 17. The company is also hosting a Spin the Wheel game for customers on the OnePlus Store app tomorrow and offer exciting OnePlus goodies. Customers can also participate in The Great OnePlus Lucky Dip on the OnePlus Store app and win exciting OnePlus products every day. Also Read - OnePlus India partners American Express for cashback deals, EMI offers and more

OnePlus is also introducing OnePlus Red Cable Life, a new bundled proposition under Red Cable Pro plans. Under OnePlus Red Cable Life, available at an introductory price of Rs 999, customers can avail benefits including 12 months of extended warranty, 12 months of 50 GB cloud storage, priority service and complementary 12-month Amazon Prime membership.

Red Cable Life members can participate in the Anniversary Lucky Draw on Red Cable Privé and win rewards. From December 17 onwards, Red Cable Club members who are OnePlus 3 to 6T device users looking to upgrade to OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8T can gain a complementary Red Cable Care membership and OnePlus Power Bank as well.

OnePlus has announced to offer the first 10 OnePlus 8T customers at a OnePlus Experience Store, a complimentary Rs 3000 accessories coupon. Similarly, the 11th to 30th customers, and 30th to 70th customers will gain complimentary Rs 2000 and Rs 500 accessories coupons respectively. Notably, these are valid within one-month period starting from the purchase date. Additionally, customers buyingoffline can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 2000 for HDFC card transactions and easy EMI schemes with Bajaj Finance Limited.

Customers can get the OnePlus 8T 5G and the OnePlus 8 Series 5G on Amazon.in with up to Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 instant discount respectively with HDFC Bank card transactions. Additionally, They can also avail a 10 percent discount on select OnePlus audio products on Amazon.in and Flipkart on December 17 and 18.

OnePlus TV Y series 32inch and 43inch will be available with discount of Rs 1000. Customers can also avail instant discounts for OnePlus TVs upon purchase with HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, as well as Debit Card EMI transactions up to Rs 4000.