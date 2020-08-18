OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

With Oxygen OS 11, OnePlus is bringing some massive changes to the user interface on its smartphones. While a stable release of the new version is still some time away, OnePlus has added a new feature to the current form of Oxygen OS. Called the OnePlus Scout, it brings a unified search option to OnePlus phones. The feature is rolled as an update to the OnePlus Launcher via the Play Store. Also Read - OnePlus 18W charger certified by TÜV Rheinland, likely for cheaper OnePlus Nord

First noted by XDA Developers, the OnePlus Scout brings the concept of universal search option to OnePlus' Oxygen OS. Universal search options have been there on many Android phones and iPhones for many years. OnePlus' sister companies Oppo and Vivo include unified search options on their phones for a long time. The rollout is happening gradually and you may have to wait in order to get the update.

Similar to all other unified search features, OnePlus allows users to look for search terms all through the device. This means you only need to type the query in the search box and Scout will show matching results from various apps and Settings. Sadly, the feature is unable to show results from messages.

In OnePlus’ words, the feature will let you find locations, restaurants, or places nearby. It will even solve math problems or queries by tapping into the Calculator app. One can also find news and weather information from third-party apps installed on the phone. The results are pulled from the web too. Of course, you will able to look for apps and contacts stored on the device.

How to access OnePlus Scout

Unlike Oppo and Vivo smartphones, the OnePlus Scout does not open with a swipe down on the home screen. Instead, you will need to open the app drawer and tap on the new Search box. Once you type your query, it will throw up all related search results from the aforementioned sources. Users can let the phone open the Scout search as soon as they open the app drawer. Once the update is downloaded, users will need to grant permissions to the feature for the first time.

OnePlus Scout could be helpful for those who tend to forget file locations or apps. For quick searches, the feature is extremely helpful to get results on demand. The messages search feature is yet to come and once that happens, it will be even more useful. The feature may come to most OnePlus devices that still get the launcher updates from Google Play.