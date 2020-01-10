OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13

After showcasing the Concept Phone at CES 2020 earlier this week, OnePlus has now scheduled an event for January 13. Called “OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting,” the invites have been sent out to select Chinese media. The OnePlus Screen Technology event will take place in Shenzhen B.PARK bloom garden at 2:00PM local time (11:30AM IST). Here is what you need to know.

OnePlus Screen Technology event detailed

Going by the name of the event, it appears that OnePlus will reveal information about the latest display and screen tech. We will likely see this tech being used in the company’s upcoming flagship smartphones. With OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, the company has made 90Hz display standard for the upcoming devices.

At the Screen Technology event, the company could announce 120Hz display for the upcoming smartphone, GizmoChina reports. Besides, there are other developments taking place in the screen technology too. These include in-display fingerprint scanners and in-display camera modules. It remains to be seen what technology OnePlus wants to showcase.

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras

OnePlus has used electrochromic glass to hide the camera when not in use. The device can hide the camera within 0.7 seconds while using a very small amount of power. OnePlus has added the color-shifting material between two glass panels while making the panel just 0.35mm in thickness.

The company believes that it lays a foundation for future smartphones. It made this device with its “burdenless” design philosophy. It is calling this new design as “Electronic CMS”. OnePlus also added that one can use the electrochromic glass as a “built-in polarizing filter” for the camera. OnePlus also claims that the concept smartphone “marks a breakthrough” in the exploration of new color, material and finish.

Given that it is a concept smartphone, it is unlikely that OnePlus will ever sell this device. Even if it decides to sell the devices, they will like to be available in extremely limited quantities.