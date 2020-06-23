comscore OnePlus set to launch new device, could it be OnePlus Z?
OnePlus set to launch new device, could it be OnePlus Z?

OnePlus is all set to launch a new device, which could be a low budget OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: June 23, 2020 1:41 PM IST
OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 Comparison 5

(Representational image)

OnePlus is all set to launch a new device. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau’s latest tweet hint at a new device launch, which is expected to be OnePlus Z. A few weeks back, the brand said that it is planning to re-enter the affordable category. So, it is likely to launch a low budget OnePlus device. The Chinese company recently launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, and now it is widely expected to take the wraps off OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord.

The tweet didn’t reveal any other information, apart from the fact that something new is coming. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus Z would launch on July 10 and will be priced under the Rs 25,000 price bracket in India. It is expected to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC and even support 30W fast charging tech. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has also tweeted with hashtag “#NewBeginnings.” He says that the company will “rock the boat again.”

OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord: Leaked specifications

The OnePlus Z is said to feature 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage along with a separate 12GB RAM variant. Similar to the OnePlus 8 series, the Z lineup will come with support for 5G connectivity. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup along with a punch-hole camera design on the front. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and could come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

It will feature a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus Z will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with AMOLED panel. The company has also added support for the 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Best Sellers