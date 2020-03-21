comscore OnePlus shows off unreleased designs of OnePlus 7T, 6
OnePlus shows off unreleased designs of OnePlus 7T, 6

Alongside the OnePlus 7T, Lau also shared some canceled versions of the OnePlus 6. One of the photos shows the phone flaunting a blue-white gradient.

  Updated: March 21, 2020 5:35 PM IST
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared a few unreleased designs of the previous generation phones. The post hints that the company might offer similar designs with future OnePlus phones. One of the images shows OnePlus 7T with a marble finish, which looks pretty cool. The brand is currently offering the OnePlus 7T in only two colors – Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver.

Alongside the OnePlus 7T, Lau also shared some canceled versions of the OnePlus 6. One of the photos shows the phone flaunting a blue-white gradient. There is also a white finish variant as well as a Denim Blue color model. There is also OnePlus 5T’s Star Wars edition, which was launched in India in December 2017.

Lau shared the images on Twitter with the caption, “We do more testing with colors, materials, and finishing (“CMF”) than you could imagine because that’s what decides the overall feel of a phone. We’ve got more to share soon, but until then, what’s your favorite out of these past devices?”

The unreleased designs look unique, and the company is expected to launch future phones with cool colors, materials, and finishing (CMF). The brand is expected to take the wraps off the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 15 and both the phones are expected to feature one of these designs. The units are expected to be a major departure in terms of specifications and features.

The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to bring support for wireless charging for the first time. There is a possibility that these devices will have a design similar to that of Oppo Find X2 series. The OnePlus 8 Pro, in particular, is expected to feature a Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The non-Pro model might debut with a 90Hz display. They will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and offer 5G support.

  Published Date: March 21, 2020 5:30 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 21, 2020 5:35 PM IST

