OnePlus Launcher may add Courier tracking in the future

OnePlus smartphones to soon get Courier tracking feature; details

For the ones not aware of OnePlus Shelf, it is a section of the OnePlus launcher. Users can access the shelf by swiping from left to right on the home screen.

  Published: October 28, 2019 1:08 PM IST
It looks like OnePlus is working on adding a new feature to its default OnePlus Launcher. As per a new report, the company may add Courier Tracking in its OnePlus Shelf. For the ones not aware of OnePlus Shelf, it is a section of the OnePlus launcher. Users can access the shelf by swiping from left to right on the home screen. The shelf provides quick access to a number of important apps and information. This includes weather information, recent apps, toolbox, Cricket scores, parking location, ability to create quick Memos, and more. Other quick access items include recent contacts, Dashboard, Zen Mode, and Wallet. All this information is presented in a card-like format.

The company has continuously tried to improve the Self by gradually adding new features. In fact, there are some features that are somewhat recent. We have also noted that some of these features use a separate app to pull in additional data. These include weather information, Cricket scores, and Zen Mode. As per past reports, the company recently added a step counter to the Shelf. In addition to all this, a new report revealed that OnePlus is planning to add more features to the shelf. As per a report from XDA Developers, it looks like the company is planning to add a Courier tracking feature.

It is unclear if the feature will be built-in or one would require a separate companion app. The report uncovered this information in an APK tear-down for the OnePlus Shelf app with version 4.1.0.191023153137.21b0828. It also noted that users can track delivers with the help of their phone number and the courier number. Google has already introduced a similar feature on its Discover Feed.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7T Pro
Price Rs. 53,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4085mAh

  Published Date: October 28, 2019 1:08 PM IST

