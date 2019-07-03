A majority of potential premium smartphone buyers in India plan a replacement in next 12 months. As per a report, Samsung users replace their smartphones faster than average. OnePlus users, on the other hand, hold onto their devices for a longer time. This is according to a new survey by Counterpoint Research.

Per Counterpoint Research’s “India Premium Smartphone Consumer Survey”, replacement cycles among the potential premium smartphone buyers is around 25 months. Premium smartphones are essentially smartphones priced above Rs 20,000. “The Indian market has been growing at a healthy rate. There is a close competition between Samsung and OnePlus in the premium segment,” Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said. “Almost six out of 10 Samsung users are interested in replacing their smartphone within the next year. About four out of every 10 users of OnePlus plan to buy a new smartphone in the next year.”

Counterpoint Premium Smartphones Survey

While Apple struggles to gain momentum in the premium segment in India, Chinese brands like Oppo, Huawei, and Vivo are trying hard to break into the segment. The market research firm surveyed upper-mid and premium segment (priced above Rs 20,000) Android smartphone users. The survey included 800 respondents from top cities in India.

The survey found almost half of the respondents interested in spending Rs 40,000 or more for their next purchase. One in every five respondents is interested in spending more than Rs 60,000. Lastly, around eight percent of these respondents indicated their interest in spending Rs 80,000 or more.

“In-display fingerprint, facial recognition, dual or more cameras, and AI capabilities came up as key features. Almost four out of every 10 respondents thought that these are a ‘must have’ in their future premium smartphones,” Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research said.

“Longer battery life along with fast charging, higher memory storage, new designs, and multiple cameras are the other key features which will influence future purchase decisions. Punch hole displays and foldable displays are yet to make any significant impact on consumers’ minds in India,” he added.

With Inputs from IANS