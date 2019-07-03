comscore Premium smartphones in India: Usage of OnePlus, Samsung and more
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus smartphones used for longer; Samsung replaced fast: Counterpoint report
News

OnePlus smartphones used for longer; Samsung replaced fast: Counterpoint report

News

A Counterpoint Research has studied the usage pattern of premium smartphone users in India. The interesting insights cover brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and more.

  • Published: July 3, 2019 3:19 PM IST
oneplus-7-first-impressions-bgr-6

A majority of potential premium smartphone buyers in India plan a replacement in next 12 months. As per a report, Samsung users replace their smartphones faster than average. OnePlus users, on the other hand, hold onto their devices for a longer time. This is according to a new survey by Counterpoint Research.

Per Counterpoint Research’s “India Premium Smartphone Consumer Survey”, replacement cycles among the potential premium smartphone buyers is around 25 months. Premium smartphones are essentially smartphones priced above Rs 20,000. “The Indian market has been growing at a healthy rate. There is a close competition between Samsung and OnePlus in the premium segment,” Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said. “Almost six out of 10 Samsung users are interested in replacing their smartphone within the next year. About four out of every 10 users of OnePlus plan to buy a new smartphone in the next year.”

Counterpoint Premium Smartphones Survey

While Apple struggles to gain momentum in the premium segment in India, Chinese brands like Oppo, Huawei, and Vivo are trying hard to break into the segment. The market research firm surveyed upper-mid and premium segment (priced above Rs 20,000) Android smartphone users. The survey included 800 respondents from top cities in India.

The survey found almost half of the respondents interested in spending Rs 40,000 or more for their next purchase. One in every five respondents is interested in spending more than Rs 60,000. Lastly, around eight percent of these respondents indicated their interest in spending Rs 80,000 or more.

“In-display fingerprint, facial recognition, dual or more cameras, and AI capabilities came up as key features. Almost four out of every 10 respondents thought that these are a ‘must have’ in their future premium smartphones,” Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research said.

“Longer battery life along with fast charging, higher memory storage, new designs, and multiple cameras are the other key features which will influence future purchase decisions. Punch hole displays and foldable displays are yet to make any significant impact on consumers’ minds in India,” he added.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 3:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
GTA 6 to be 70s/80s Brazil, inspired by Netflix's Narcos: Reports
thumb-img
News
OnePlus smartphones used for longer in India: Counterpoint
thumb-img
News
Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

Editor's Pick

OnePlus smartphones used for longer in India: Counterpoint
News
OnePlus smartphones used for longer in India: Counterpoint
Samsung may launch a 15W wireless charger alongside Note 10 series

News

Samsung may launch a 15W wireless charger alongside Note 10 series

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out

Gmail dynamic email rolling out to all users

News

Gmail dynamic email rolling out to all users

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Review

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

OnePlus smartphones used for longer in India: Counterpoint

Samsung may launch a 15W wireless charger alongside Note 10 series

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out

Gmail dynamic email rolling out to all users

Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus smartphones used for longer in India: Counterpoint

News

OnePlus smartphones used for longer in India: Counterpoint
Samsung may launch a 15W wireless charger alongside Note 10 series

News

Samsung may launch a 15W wireless charger alongside Note 10 series
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out
Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Review

Vivo Z1 Pro Review
Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X भारत में 18 हजार से कम कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च, फोन का spiderman स्पेशल एडिशन भी आएगा

VIVO ने गेमर्स के लिए VIVO Z1 Pro को 14,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में किया लॉन्च

Redmi K20 Series India Launch : भारत में 17 जुलाई को लॉन्च हो सकते हैं Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 स्मार्टफोन

BSNL यूजर्स ऐसे पा सकते हैं फ्री 5GB डाटा और 25 प्रतिशत कैशबैक

WhatsApp जल्द ही Android app में QR Code स्कैनर फीचर को कर सकती है रिलीज

News

OnePlus smartphones used for longer in India: Counterpoint
News
OnePlus smartphones used for longer in India: Counterpoint
Samsung may launch a 15W wireless charger alongside Note 10 series

News

Samsung may launch a 15W wireless charger alongside Note 10 series
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update rolling out
Gmail dynamic email rolling out to all users

News

Gmail dynamic email rolling out to all users
Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features