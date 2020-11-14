comscore OnePlus, Snapchat launch a new AR lens for Diwali | BGR India
OnePlus, Snapchat bring a new Augmented Reality lens to celebrate Diwali

To celebrate Diwali OnePlus together with Snapchat has launched a special Augmented Reality Lens. Here's how to use it.

OnePlus Snapchat lens

To celebrate the festive season OnePlus together with Snapchat has launched a special Augmented Reality Lens that allows users to share the joy of Diwali from the safety and comfort of their homes. The OnePlus’s Snapchat’s AR Lenses is available for all users starting November 11. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N series phones to get just one Android update over their lifecycle

Here’s how to use the new AR lens.. Also Read - OnePlus Nord SE coming: AMOLED display, 65W fast charging already confirmed

To experience the lens, Snapchatters should open the lens and will be presented with words of positivity, such as Peace, Joy, Hope and more to send out to their loved ones this Diwali. Upon selecting the words, they will be prompted to ‘Open your palm to release the wishes’. Snapchat’s Hand Gesture recognition technology will then allow them to release these words, seeing them float up to the sky and form part of a custom Diwali message to share with their friends and family members Also Read - OnePlus 9 to have a 144Hz display, ultra-fast wireless charging, and more

Commenting on the launch of the AR Lens, Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India said, “As a brand that is dedicated to its community we have leveraged technology to bring our global user base together and share the love forward this Diwali. Through this campaign with Snapchat, we wanted to enable users across the world to celebrate the festival of lights in a safe and secure manner during the time of social distancing. In the wake of the pandemic, we also aim to share the message of hope with our global community as we prepare to celebrate one of India’s biggest festivals.”

Prashant Halbe, Creative Strategy Lead of Snap India commented on the initiative, “Our focus at Snapchat is to drive meaningful connections through unique, creative experiences. This is our second year working with OnePlus for Diwali and in this challenging year we wanted to use Augmented Reality to bring Snapchatters together virtually. By partnering with OnePlus and using hand recognition technology we hope that this special Diwali AR campaign will allow us to spread a little more happiness and positivity even when it’s not possible to be together in person.”

With the help of this initiative, OnePlus and Snapchat wanted to provide users a platform to celebrate with their friends and families despite not having the opportunity to be together.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2020 2:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 14, 2020 2:44 PM IST

