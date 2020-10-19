OnePlus stops pre-loading Facebook services on new phones

The OnePlus 8T dropped last week as the updated version of the OnePlus 8. While the phone impressed us with its excellent combination of hardware and software, OnePlus took a few bold steps on the latter part. The OnePlus 8T does not ship with preloaded apps and services from Facebook – an issue that plagued previous 2020 OnePlus devices. OnePlus has now broken its silence over the same. Also Read - OnePlus 8T teardown video shows unique dual battery setup

In a report from Input, OnePlus has confirmed it won't be pre-loading its new phones with Facebook apps and services. The 8T does not have Facebook apps preloaded and all other OnePlus devices, going forward, will follow the same trend. That means users will have to download the Facebook apps manually from the Google PlayStore.

Do note that this stays true only for the Facebook apps and services. OnePlus is still pre-loading the Amazon app on its devices along with its first-party apps in addition to the Google Suite apps. All the third-party apps can now be removed completely from the device, if the user wants.

No Facebook apps on OnePlus phones: Why?

Back when OnePlus announced the 8 and 8 Pro, many users complained of the pre-loaded Facebook apps and services. The same followed for the OnePlus Nord. Users of these phones found a pre-installed Facebook Services app along with an Installer app. These background apps continued to update Facebook apps automatically and even send anonymous data to unknown sources.

When asked about it, OnePlus said it pre-loaded these service apps to improve battery optimization. The company, however, faced a backlash from the OnePlus community and media. In the report from Input, a OnePlus spokesperson said it removed these apps and services owing to the feedback from its customers.

What about existing OnePlus 8/8 Pro/Nord users?

OnePlus chose to maintain a mum over this, as the report says. Users of OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Nord still have to deal with the pre-loaded apps and services from Facebook. There’s no process documented officially by OnePlus to get rid of the same. Whether OnePlus removes those with a future software update or offers a toggle to disable them – only time can tell.

Meanwhile, OnePlus hasn’t confirmed whether it will stick to this decision for the years to come. There are chances that OnePlus can settle into a partnership with Facebook for pre-loading the latter’s apps on its devices once again.

