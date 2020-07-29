comscore OnePlus teases Always on Display feature with Android 11 | BGR India
OnePlus teases Always on Display feature with Android 11 update

Lau shared an image with a clock symbol at 11 o’clock with a OnePlus symbol on the bottom left corner. Let’s check out the details around the AoD feature for OnePlus devices here.

  • Published: July 29, 2020 11:58 AM IST
OnePlus is working on launching a highly requested feature to OxygenOS in future updates. The company CEO and founder Pete Lau just posted a teaser on his Twitter account confirming the feature. Taking a closer look at the teaser, we are certain that Lau is referring to the “Always on Display” (AoD). Lau shared an image with a clock symbol at 11 o’clock with a OnePlus symbol on the bottom left corner. In addition to the image, the teaser tweet also comes with a caption with the text: 11 “on display.” ;). We are not sure if the 11 here hints at OxygenOS 11 or Android 11. However, both of the aspects are likely co-related. Let’s check out the details around the AoD feature for OnePlus devices here. Also Read - OnePlus Nord fails bend test, cracks under pressure

OnePlus to launch Always on Display feature; details

Taking about the feature, AoD is likely one of the most requested smartphone features on the OnePlus Ideas platform and forums. Fans and users have long requested this feature to make the devices more user friendly. It is worth noting that the company confirmed the arrival of the feature back in March. Back then, the company noted that the feature was on its internal roadmap. In fact, the company confirmed to BGR India in OnePlus Nord briefing that it was testing the feature. It is also worth noting that the company initially launched the AoD feature with OnePlus 6 back in 2018. Also Read - OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on Amazon India, Carl Pei reveals massive demand

However, days after the OnePlus 6 launch, the company removed the feature after a software update. The company revealed that it took the call to remove the feature due to concerns around battery savings. OnePlus introduced an “Ambient display” feature as a possible replacement for the lack of AoD. This feature showcased important information to users on tap or picking up the phone. Also Read - Vivo V19 prices now cheaper by up to Rs 4,000 after OnePlus Nord launch

Features Nord
Price 24999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-16.36 centimeters (6.44 inches)-2400×1080 pixels 408ppi
Internal Memory 6GB+64GB
Rear Camera 48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens
Front Camera 32MP with Sony IMX616 + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens – Front
Battery 4115 mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 29, 2020 11:58 AM IST

