comscore OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus tests forced dark mode for applications with OxygenOS open beta release
News

OnePlus tests forced dark mode for applications with OxygenOS open beta release

News

OnePlus wants to bring dark mode to applications that are yet to enable this feature. Here is how it plans to do that.

  • Published: March 23, 2020 9:58 AM IST
OxygenOS-OnePlus-7T-Pro

OnePlus wants its users to experience dark themes regardless of support for developers. The Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly testing a new forced dark mode for more applications in OxygenOS. Dark Mode was one of the long requested features by Android users. Google added a system-wide dark theme with the release of Android 10 last year. While there is system-wide dark mode, developers are yet to overwhelmingly embrace this new feature.

Related Stories


WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging services, took its own sweet time to extend this feature to all devices. Now, OnePlus might have a way to push dark mode to a number of applications. XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username found strings within the Settings app in the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 11. This beta version was released for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro recently. These strings suggest that OnePlus is looking at a way to force dark mode for a number of applications.

OnePlus wants to force dark mode: Here is how

XDA Developers were able to surface the settings page showing this new feature. However, it was unable to ascertain which apps will be supported under this feature. The feature is being dubbed as “Enable dark tone in more apps” in the settings page. The description reads, “Make apps that don’t support dark theme also appear as dark tone.” This feature, however, comes with a caveat of apps not behaving properly due to forced dark mode. The same is being noted by OnePlus in the Settings page as well.

oneplus, oxygenos, oneplus forced dark mode

The idea behind forcing dark mode to all apps seems to be inspired by DarQ. The DarQ allows Android 10 users to enable the built-in forced dark mode on a per-app basis. There is an option for users to choose which apps they wish to turn dark within the settings. The app lets users retain light mode on apps that do not react well to forced dark mode. We might see OnePlus implement similar features or settings with an updated release of the open beta.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2020 9:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers
News
What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers
Jio Work From Home pack: Check out details

Telecom

Jio Work From Home pack: Check out details

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta

News

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users

Coronavirus: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo halt production

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch: What to expect

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta

News

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones
OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T get OxygenOS Open Beta 2 updates

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T get OxygenOS Open Beta 2 updates
OnePlus shows off unreleased special editions of OnePlus 7T, 6

News

OnePlus shows off unreleased special editions of OnePlus 7T, 6
Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

News

Facebook gets new web interface with dark mode

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Sale शुरू, धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन

Flipkart Great Deals on Mobiles Sale Live: रियलमी, सैमसंग, शाओमी समेत ये हैं 5 बेस्ट मोबाइल डील्स

Samsung Galaxy M21 दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें प्राइस, फीचर्स, लॉन्च ऑफर्स

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया वर्क फ्रॉम होम प्लान, 251 रुपये में मिलेगा 102GB डाटा

Coronavirus Impact India: भारत में 31 मार्च तक सभी ट्रेनें बंद, रिफंड पर ऐसे मिलेगा पूरा पैसा

News

What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers
News
What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers
OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta

News

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta
Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users
Coronavirus: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo halt production

News

Coronavirus: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo halt production
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch: What to expect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch: What to expect