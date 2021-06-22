OnePlus to become an Oppo sub-brand, hints leaked document

OnePlus and Oppo recently signed a deal to deepen their integration with each other. This could possibly result in OnePlus becoming an Oppo sub-brand. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 to get just one Android OS update but 3 years of maintenance patches

This information comes from a leaked document of internal talking points found by renowned leakster Evan Blass. Here’s what would this mean for us. Also Read - OnePlus phones in future will continue to run OxygenOS despite merger with Oppo: Report

OnePlus to soon become an Oppo sub-brand

It is suggested that the leaked document discusses the talking points for the PR professional on the recent OnePlus-Oppo integration. While the pointers mainly talk about the recent announcement, there are a couple of interesting details that tell us more about both the companies’ relationship with each other. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE gets first software update: What’s new, how to download

There’s a reference to OnePlus being an Oppo sub-brand when a question of their relationship will be raised. As revealed previously, both will continue to work as separate entities. This is pretty much what has speculated post the announcement.

Just received these talking points on the new relationship between Oppo and OnePlus. Might help to clear up some confusion. pic.twitter.com/mIVyjcmeKD — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 18, 2021

Both OnePlus and Oppo will continue being competitors and OnePlus’ customer data will remain with it. Additionally, the contact channels and products will continue to be as they are for both brands.

The document also highlights how to respond to OxygenOS or ColorOS questions. The answer is expected to be “We currently do not have any updates regarding the operating systems. Please stay tuned to our official channels.”

This could possibly mean something new for OxygenOS or even ColorOS. There are chances that the OnePlus phones might switch to ColorOS, similar to what has happened in China. Although, we don’t have any concrete information on the same. That said, the recent report claimed otherwise so maybe it’s a relief for all.

We still await an official word from both OnePlus and Oppo to get a more conclusive idea of how things will be going forward.

We will keep you posted on the same. Hence, stay tuned to this space for more details.