OnePlus to become Oppo s sub-brand? Check details here

OnePlus set to become Oppo’s sub-brand soon?

As per reports, on day 1 of the INNO Day 2021 announcement, an Oppo executive said (in Chinese) that OnePlus will become a sub-brand of Oppo. Read for more details.

OnePlus’ future is in the hands of Oppo now. As per a new report coming from PocketNow publication, Oppo at its INNO Day 2021 day 2 will reveal the future of OnePlus and where the brand will stand going forward. The report hints that OnePlus will become Oppo’s sub-brand, just as iQOO is of Vivo’s. Also Read - Inno Day 2021: Oppo unveils MariSilicon X chip, Air Glass with assisted reality and more

As per the report, on day 1 of the INNO Day 2021 announcement, an Oppo executive said (in Chinese) that OnePlus will become a sub-brand of Oppo. On day 2, the Chinese smartphone manufacturers are expected to announce how they with operate going forward. Additionally, Pete Lau is expected to return to Oppo following the announcement. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

OnePlus – Oppo merger?

We have already had our first glimpse of the Oppo and OnePlus merger. While OnePlus initially said that the merger is just on paper and will not have any effect in practicality, unfortunately, that is not what is happening. Since the merger, several operational changes have been announced. In fact, the two brands revealed that they are bringing together ColorOS and OxygenOS to develop a new unified operating system based on Android. Also Read - OnePlus pulls Android 12 update on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Here’s why

Several reports suggest that the upcoming OnePlus 10 will be the first smartphone to launch with a unified operating system. In several past interviews, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the next flagship smartphone from the brand will come packed with a unified operating system. OnePlus phones currently run on OxygenOS, which is undoubtedly one of the most refined and cleanest software available in the Android ecosystem so far.

OnePlus is currently working on several smartphones including the OnePlus 10, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, and more. The OnePlus 10 is likely to release in China first, followed by other countries including India. The India release of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to happen around March 2022. Meanwhile, Indian’s wait for the launch of the OnePlus 9RT, which is already available in China for the last few months.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 9:44 AM IST

Best Sellers