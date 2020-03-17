comscore OnePlus new logo could debut with OnePlus 8 series | BGR India
OnePlus to debut a new simplified logo on March 18: Here is what it could look like

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will likely use the new logo in its upcoming phones.

  • Published: March 17, 2020 11:18 AM IST
OnePlus New Logo

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will apparently be making changes to more than just its smartphone line up this year. A few recently surfaced images have revealed what looks like the brand’s next logo. The new logo features a simple design and colors. The new logo also has 3 versions in total, with just the ‘1+’ icon and the font of the text.

While the icon only sees a change in colors, it is the text that features a new design. Previously, the all-capital ‘ONEPLUS’ was of a white font encased in a red rectangle. However, now the text is all black and there is no rectangular bubble around it. The new logo was spotted in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo.

The new heavier font is also similar to the one we saw on the packaging of the OnePlus 7T. The same logo was also spotted on the OnePlus 7T reviewer’s kit. The new logo is expected to debut officially with the upcoming OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. However, according to GizChina, the new logo could go official on March 18 itself. Even if that is the case, we would still have to wait until the OnePlus 8 series launches, to see the new logo on some packaging.

OnePlus 8 Series

Meanwhile, OnePlus is rumored to launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 15. A leaked post on Twitter suggests the mid-April date, which is something we have been expecting for a while. The new OnePlus 8 series will for the first time feature 3 devices in the lineup. However, all three smartphones will not launch together. Only the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are expected to launch first, presumably at the April 15 date.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro tipped to launch globally on April 15: What to expect

The new OnePlus 8 Lite, expected to be a mid-range device will likely feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset and toned down specifications. The device will focus on the competitive mid-range market as flagship OnePlus devices grow more expensive each year.

